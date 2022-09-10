A psychological battle has begun in the IndyCar title fight as the end of the season will decide the champion

Salinas, California. – All talk about team orders, second-guessing and the idea of ​​giving Ice Man a better chance if the “New Will Power” shines through Sunday and the demons of 2010-12 don’t creep in. A race with nothing to lose becomes elusive.

Scott Dixon – or Marcus Eriksson, if the current 39 points are washed away – Chip Ganassi’s third straight title and his 10Th From the past 15, the questions won’t stop until the green flag waves in St. Pete in 2023.

Although it was fun, Team Penske’s Tim Cindric admitted it himself on Wednesday.

“If we don’t win Sunday, I’m going to call you for the job, Mike,” the Team Penske president off-handedly told CGR team manager Mike Hull at a media conference this week.

Joking and laughing and posed photos in fire suits on the leaves of Pebble Beach have, outwardly at least, kept things amicable leading up to IndyCar’s season-finale, and the historically-tight five-man battle is separated by 41 points (including the top. -3 gap of just 20) entering Sunday at Laguna Seca.

But in their minds, the war has already begun.

If you ask Cindric, Dixon came out of the car last Sunday after a season-saving run from 16Th Up to 3RD And the final race began a series of “mental games” with current points leader and runner-up Power. In several interviews since Dixon’s fourth podium, officials said six-time champion Team Penske — in which Cindric plays the biggest day-to-day role — mishandled a late-race strategy call in Portland in relation to the ultimate goal at hand. .

“If you focus on last week, you can’t focus on this week,” Cindric said.

Had Dixon trailed his teammate all day — someone who could have been in the title race with a win — the 42-year-old argued, Hull and Ganassi could have called for a 1-2 swap and stolen Scott McLaughlin’s third win of his stellar sophomore season and given it to the Power, who are on the verge of becoming their first champion in 25 years with a single win.

Sunday can also be done by completing Power 2n.d or 3RD And whether Dixon or Penske teammate Joseph Newgarden tied for 20 points, clinching his first title in eight years. For a driver who has logged eight podiums in his 16 starts this year, that seems reasonable enough. But if McLaughlin had voluntarily slowed down and gone up, or received calls on his radio to do so, the power edge would have been 30 — and he could have finished under 7.Th Sunday and guarantee a second Astor Cup.

For what it’s worth, asked Sunday if he’d be willing to do that, McLaughlin agreed.

“Not everyone knows I used to be a real winner, so…” he trailed off. Moments earlier, Power said he was asking for such team orders over the radio — a decision that never came. Power recalled a conversation with his pole-sitting teammate before the race, where the New Zealander said, “I’m not going to stop you if you run.”

Don’t Miss: Sign up for sports news and features delivered to your inbox

Championship: With 20-point lead, Power ‘still have to do everything right’

Jimmy Johnson: Carvana will keep the sponsorship but is unclear on the 2023 schedule

Colton’s heart?For a young star to get a super licence, Formula 1 is not guaranteed

But Power never got the momentum, nor did he get the call he wanted. So rather than having an even more impressive lead and putting Team Penske’s eggs in one basket, the 18-time series champion left the program Sunday with three hopes and the best driver of a generation square in the rearview mirror.

Cindric said of Power and McLaughlin switching positions. “I think when a driver who’s won a race is there, it’s a very difficult situation. If a driver feels it’s the right thing to do, he finds a way to do it himself. But it’s definitely different in terms of winning and mathematically being able to be a part of that championship. It’s (McLaughlin ) is also important to me.

“If we had another restart, and Dixon passed them both, how would you feel?”

Cindric described Penske’s success across all of its business platforms over the years by promoting and thinking about the big picture, the big company and the long game, explaining how fierce competition is between its three IndyCar programs.

Adjusted to open-wheel racing outside of McLaughlin’s rookie campaign as a three-time Supercars champion, Team Penske has fielded nothing but cars and drivers with title potential for two decades. They hire the best, equip everyone with the tools to succeed, then let them loose, fight and see who comes out on top in the end.

And through that, it has produced some stellar inter-team fights at times: Newgarden vs. Simon Pagenaud, Power vs. Juan Pablo Montoya or Helio Castroneves or Ryan Briscoe. As the longtime president believes, it brings out the best in everyone.

“When it comes to team orders, people forget that you have other responsibilities to other people besides yourself. You have responsibilities to the driver, your sponsors, their families and everyone else,” Cindric said. “Those aren’t very clear-cut things, especially when you’re talking about whether someone wins a race or doesn’t win a race.”

After Power had a chance to think about his Hail Mary, he didn’t answer it, saying he didn’t know he had actually imagined it. Officially, at least, “they never did,” he said. And, as he noted, doing so could put Newgarden in a 30-point hole instead of 20. Deciding not to bury Dixon further was disappointing, as Penske was unable to do so without completely and seemingly eliminating McLaughlin. Playing favorites.

“If I was in (Joseph’s) position, I wouldn’t be happy about giving up 30 points when it’s only 20 because of the team,” Power continued. “Only in the last race do they make a driver who doesn’t give up the win if it’s for the championship.”

In his eight seasons since his lone championship, Power has taken it upon himself to stay out of contention, prioritizing his personal goals or his teammates. As David Mulsher-Lopez points out in a recent piece, Power had the car to win at Toronto in 2009, but Briscoe fought off eventual champ Dario Franchitti alone. In 2013, he tried and ultimately failed to give Castroneves the support he needed to defeat Dixon. In 2015, after Montoya dumped him in the final at Sonoma, Power went full on his teammate, instead charging for the positions he deserved. And lately, he’s been away from the collective ways of Newgarden and Pagenaud, as the former has taken away his twin championships.

Still, “definitely, looking back on some of that, we could have helped ourselves as a team,” Power said, referring to some early-career struggles with teammates that ultimately left him less than a franchise. And Ryan Hunter-Reay was runner-up in consecutive years from 2010-12. “But how does (Penske) do it. They don’t have team orders, but at least you know what the game is.

It’s not like Team Penske has never prioritized team goals before. Less than two years ago, then-Acura Team Penske DPi driver Dane Cameron slipped on the final lap at Laguna Seca in the final race of the 2020 season, allowing Castroneves to cross the finish line first and earn valuable title-winning points.

And Ganassi, too, let Franchitti and Dixon duke it out in the final laps of the 2009 championship. Dixon ultimately lost due to a late race strategy call. For the next two years, Franchitti’s central enemy was Power, and since then, outside of Alex Palou’s amazing championship run, Dixon hasn’t been much in the picture coming to the end, Dixon never having to fight a strong enough No. 2. Worry about anything but his desires and performance when he’s in an Astor Cup fight.

Ganassi did not deny the team-focused nature of Eriksson, who has bounced back from a strong championship lead with just one top-5 in the last eight races – albeit one that is far less pronounced than the environment he lived in during his F1 days. .

“Always from the first day you walk into Ganassi, it’s always been about the team,” he said. “You work with your teammates, you win with your teammates and you lose with your teammates. I think that’s what Chip and Mike always push before races: it’s about the team, and I think that creates a certain atmosphere.

And yet, Erickson admitted that Penske “did the right thing” by allowing the race’s most dominant driver to take the win on Sunday. However, Eriksson conceded, Power survived and dashed the Swede’s title hopes as he beat Dixon to secure another championship for Ganassi.

“Chip was very clear that we wanted to win a championship. For me, I want it to be me, but if I can’t, I (Dixon) want to do it. I definitely do,” Erickson said. “But I haven’t given up on the championship. We’re still at it and I won’t give up until it’s done. There is still a chance and if we win the race on Sunday, there is definitely a chance. Yes, Will has to have a bad day, but this is IndyCar. There’s a lot going on.

“I feel less pressure. I don’t really feel like I have anything to lose here.

Newgarden and Dixon – There’s a sign for free mental games on Thursdays.

“The points are all close enough that Will has to build a careful weekend. He’s in a position where he has a lot of risk on his shoulders,” said Power’s teammate Newgarden. “It just comes with the territory. It’s wide open and if you look at this year and how the championship falls in one race, for me it’s still wide open for everyone.

To keep things running smoothly – to Power Run 2n.d On this track in 2019 – none of this mental strife and politics can be ignored. Perhaps Penske has done everything by the books, returned to the top of the sport, and won’t have an ethical dilemma or unhappy drivers to deal with in the offseason.

But if it ends in a single-point defeat at the hands of Dixon, taking the moral high-road earlier in the week is certainly a new way for Power and Penske to falter at the end, in some ways. Although Power threw the idea of ​​putting pressure on his competitors this week, he is well aware that the fight is far from over.

“Mathematically, I’m in a better position,” he said. “But 20 points is not much in this game. Nothing will be given to you this weekend.