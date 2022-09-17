New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Portland woman is still in complete shock after the stranger she found in her son’s bed was released from jail Monday.

Kelsey Smith, who lives in Northeast Portland, said she checked the front door when she heard dogs barking because contractors had to work on an accessible bathroom for her son. Fox 12.

After chasing the dogs into her son’s bathroom, she saw that someone was under a pile of clothes. Her son was not in the room at that time.

“The dogs kept going crazy, especially my Chihuahua, who was running circles around my leg, which was really unusual,” Smith said. “I followed her into my children’s bedroom where the other dog was. My lab was standing on the pile of clean clothes I had left on top of the bed. I walked over wondering if she had cornered the rat. Something because she was mad and I realized that There is a person.”

Suspect in alleged garage fire targets Portland-area mayor’s home, escape scene

Smith initially thought the man under the pile of clothing was her husband and called out his name, but received no response. Then she noticed that a homeless person was on the bed.

“I got on the phone with my friend and walked out of the room saying, ‘I need help,’ and there’s a homeless person on the kid’s bed,” Smith said. “That’s when she jumped up, I recognized her as a woman. She jumped off the bed and picked up the ottoman at the foot of the bed and bum ran to me, threw me and then went out the door.”

A woman can be seen on Smith’s surveillance camera in her son’s room, which he is supposed to see for medical purposes.

In the video, Smith tells the woman to leave. Her 24-year-old son was in the home at the time of the incident and called 911.

“My first thought was what’s going on?” Smith said. “It wasn’t until she was gone and I started thinking in my head how this would have turned out differently if my kids were home. My 24-year-old son heard the commotion and knew something was wrong, so he ran upstairs. He called 911 and went straight out the door and followed her down the street.”

A Portland Police Bureau public information officer told Fox News Digital that Terry Lynn Zinsser, 54, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Jail on charges of burglary and harassment.

Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid attacks in response to rising crime

A public information officer said Zinsser threw an ottoman at a resident of the home. Then on Monday she was arrested by the police and put in jail.

Booking data shows Zinsser was released Tuesday, a day after she allegedly walked into Smith’s home. Her bail was set at $0 and she left jail under a “court ordered release.”

According to the report, Smith contacted the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and was told Zinsser’s charges had been dropped.

Smith said Zinsser “proved” she could do harm and doesn’t understand why she isn’t in jail.

“They said the charges have been dropped and I can leave a message for the DA and he can call you back,” Smith said. “I haven’t heard anything and that was two days ago. I have to assume someone heard that message and nobody got back to me. I don’t understand why she’s not in jail. She’s not harmless. She proved it. I’ve heard from other people. She has proved it through stories.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I think the city is rapidly declining and needs more mental health services, more training for police, maybe more police, more community outreach, but I don’t know,” Smith added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, but did not receive a response.