A Portland man accused of hitting and seriously injuring a police officer with a stolen car last month was arrested this week in northwest Idaho, police said.

Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, was taken into custody Aug. 2 by Idaho State Police. He is wanted on warrants from four Oregon counties and will be extradited in the coming weeks.

On the morning of July 24, police were called about a stolen pickup truck in East Portland.

When officers arrived, Anderson allegedly “attempted to flee by getting into a vehicle and striking the officer with the stolen car.”

Police say Anderson then crashed into another vehicle carrying two people, including an elderly woman who was taken to the hospital.

The police officer was also treated at a local hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen pickup truck, but Anderson was nowhere to be found.

About a month before the July incident, Anderson was found in a vehicle that had crashed into another car and a tree. He was cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and other charges.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell appeared to reference Anderson in a tweet on July 26 when he said officers had recently been shot at, suspects had fought with them, one fled in a vehicle and another was nearly run over.

“Officers are responding to 911 emergency calls to assist the public,” Lovell tweeted. “They deserve to go home at night to their loved ones. They need the community’s support as they help make a difference in this city.”

Anderson was listed as an inmate at the Nez Perce County Detention Center in Idaho on Thursday. It was not clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.