Britain has launched a polio vaccine booster campaign for children under 10 in London, after confirming the first outbreak of the virus in the capital since the 1980s.

The UK Health Security Agency has identified 116 polioviruses from 19 sewage samples in London this year. It first raised alarm over the discovery of the virus in sewage samples in June.

The agency said on Wednesday that poliovirus levels and genetic diversity detected since then indicated that transmission was occurring in several London boroughs.

No cases have yet been identified but, due to the possibility of an outbreak, GPs will now invite children aged 1-9 for booster vaccines, in addition to the wider catch-up campaign already announced. Immunization rates varied across London, but on average were below the 95% coverage rate recommended by the World Health Organization to keep polio under control.

Polio, spread primarily through contamination by fecal matter, kills and paralyzes thousands of children worldwide each year. There is no cure, but vaccination has brought the world closer to ending the wild or naturally occurring form of the disease. It paralyzes less than 1% of infected children.

The virus found in London’s sewage is mainly a vaccine-like virus, discovered when children vaccinated with a certain type of live vaccine – now used only overseas – shed the virus in their faeces. This harmless virus can spread between unvaccinated children and, in doing so, mutate into a more dangerous version of the virus and cause illness.

Last month, the United States found a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated person outside New York, the first in a decade. UKHSA said the case was genetically linked to the virus found in London.

Britain is also expanding surveillance of polio to other sites outside London to see if the virus has spread further. The risk to the wider population is underestimated because many people are vaccinated even though rates are below optimal levels to prevent outbreaks.