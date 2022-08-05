New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: California’s law enforcement association said Thursday it will review Paul Pelosi’s membership after reports he flashed his membership card to officers during his DUI arrest in May.

The California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation affirms that a member who exposes his name or property to law enforcement is in violation of the group’s terms and conditions agreement. The foundation noted the part of their policy that states that any contact with the police attempting to use membership in lieu of “preferential treatment” will result in immediate termination.

“We will await the outcome of this trial and will assess Mr. Pelosi’s membership status once we have all the facts,” Laura Reed, a spokeswoman for the group, told Fox News Digital in an email. “If he is proven to have violated our terms and conditions, we will cancel his membership and we will request that all membership items be returned as they are the property of the 11-99 Foundation.”

“Once we receive those items, we will refund any contribution they made to the foundation,” she added.

Reed added that the CHP 11-99 Foundation was aware of the media reports, but that the incident involving Pelosi was an ongoing investigation and the foundation did not yet have all the facts.

Pelosi, who is the millionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was arrested the evening of May 28 after injuring another driver in a car crash. According to court documents, Pelosi showed her CHP 11-99. ID along with his driving license after responding to a request for identification by Highway Patrol officers.

Fox News Digital first reported that police asked Pelosi for his ID when he gave officers a CHP 11-99 foundation card.

“These cards are used to recognize our members at various public and private events and to show pride in membership and support of the CHP,” Reed said.

On Wednesday, Pelosi pleaded not guilty to both charges — DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher — stemming from the May 28 crash. He faces five years of probation and a minimum of five days in jail.

The CHP 11-99 Foundation was established in 1982 to provide emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and scholarships to their children, according to the group’s website. New members of the group are required to undergo criminal and driving record background checks, according to Reed.

Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevins, declined to comment.

Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.