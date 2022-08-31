type here...
A plaque with the words “Ku Klux Klan” still hangs on a building in West Point.

A special commission inspects military property with Confederate-related names at the US Military Academy at West Point, as well as other property throughout the country.

Seth Wenig/AP


A sign with the words “Ku Klux Klan” written underneath a hooded figure holding what looks like a rifle currently hangs on the building of the US Military Academy at West Point in New York.

Linking to one of the country’s most infamous hate groups, the marker is gaining attention thanks to a special commission set up to look into Confederate links at US military bases and other sites.

Last year, the Naming Commission was tasked with examining Department of Defense assets for Confederate links and making recommendations on how to rename or remove references.

AT report Released Monday, the commission highlighted the presence of a marker placed by the Ku Klux Klan at the entrance to Bartlett Hall, a science building at West Point, the US Army’s elite training school.

A plaque with the words “Ku Klux Klan” hangs at the entrance to Barlett Hall, a building in West Point. The marker was noted in a recent report by a special commission looking into U.S. military assets with names associated with the Confederacy.

The commission said that while it noted that there were “clear links” between the KKK and the Confederacy, the plaque fell outside its specific remit as set out by Congress.

“The Commission calls on the Secretary of Defense to review Department of Defense assets that highlight defense memorialization processes of the Ku Klux Klan and create standard requirements for the disposal of such assets,” the report said.

KKK was formed in 1865 by six Confederate veterans. Civil War and originally targeted blacks in the post-war South, then turned its hateful agenda against Jews, Catholics, and others.

West Point did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment.

Why the US government is revisiting names associated with the Confederacy

Although the commission concluded that the KKK plaque was not within its remit, the eight-member organization found other Confederate-related assets at West Point and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

These included the barracks, residential area, and child development center at West Point, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, as well as the superintendent’s quarters and the road at the Naval Academy, named after Confederate Admiral Franklin Buchanan. several.

In particular, the commission made recommendations on renaming nine army bases throughout the South with names associated with Confederate figures.

Fort Hood should be renamed after the first 4-star Hispanic general, lawmakers say

For example, Fort Polk in Louisiana would be renamed Fort Johnson in honor of William Henry Johnson, a black soldier known for his heroism in World War I.

The commission also proposed that Fort Hood, Texas, be renamed Fort Kavazos, after Richard E. Kavazos, the first Hispanic to become a four-star general in the Army.

Early last year, Congress overrode President Trump’s veto and passed a defense spending bill that included a provision requiring military installations to be renamed with names associated with the Confederacy. This followed protests against racial justice that erupted across the country in the summer of 2020.

defense minister The commission has the final say on renaming bases and other assets, and the plan is expected to be implemented by January 1, 2024.

