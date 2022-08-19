off
Video

Five people were injured in a shooting near a West Philadelphia playground, police said

Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of the six suspects involved in a shooting that left nearly 100 people dead and injured five people near an entertainment center.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurrell and Azier Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and related charges.

The shooting happened near the Shepard Recreation Center around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Five people, ages 17 to 25, were shot, including a teenager and a 21-year-old, who were both shot in the head, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Shooting at Philly birthday party, 4 teenagers shot: Police

Marlon Spurrell and Azier Sutton-Walker and Tahmir Pinckney are charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Philadelphia this week that left five people injured.

(Philadelphia Police Department)

Two shooters in a white SUV fired several rounds and sped away from the scene before the shooting began.

Investigators determined a fifth victim was behind the wheel of the BMW when he accidentally fired and was hit.

After the shooting, officers chased the crashed vehicle a short distance away and arrested the three suspects. Officers recovered several weapons from the vehicle, police said.

A gun has been recovered from the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia that injured five people.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

