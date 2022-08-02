type here...
Politics A person charged with impersonating a federal agent is...
Politics

A person charged with impersonating a federal agent is convicted. The scheme involves tricking Secret Service agents.

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON — One of two men accused of posing as federal agents while tricking Secret Service agents into accepting prohibited gifts, including rent-free apartments, pleaded guilty Monday.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, entered guilty pleas to federal conspiracy charges, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and voyeurism.

After his arrest in April, Taherzadeh told investigators that his co-defendant, Haider Ali, funded the scheme involving the acquisition of at least five apartments, two of which were allegedly provided to members of the Secret Service for at least a year and each worth is more than $40,000.

Taherzadeh also allegedly offered to buy a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to first lady Jill Biden’s security detail.

Ali, 36, has pleaded not guilty.

The arrests put another bleak spotlight on the Secret Service, which has been plagued by repeated incidents of misconduct while the agency now faces new questions about its handling of communications data related to the Jan. 6 attack.

According to prosecutors, Taherzadeh and Ali attempted to ingratiate themselves with federal law enforcement as agents of the Department of Homeland Security. At various points, Taherzadeh also claimed to be a former US Air Marshal and a former Army Ranger.

Prosecutors said he used false identities “to defraud the owners of three apartment complexes into providing him with multiple apartments and parking lots for law enforcement operations and to ingratiate himself with members of the federal law enforcement and defense community.”

At one apartment complex, Taherzadeh installed surveillance cameras outside and inside her apartment where she recorded “women engaged in sexual activity”.

“Taherzadeh then showed these explicit videos to third parties,” prosecutors said.

