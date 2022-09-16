A participant in the riots on January 6, dressed in a sweatshirt with the inscription “Camp Auschwitz”, received 75 days in prison.

Enlarge this image switch title Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP

Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP

A Virginian man who stormed the US Capitol wearing an anti-Semitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced Thursday to 75 days in prison.

Robert Keith Packer, 57, refused to appeal to US District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during a videoconference hearing. The judge noted the “incredibly offensive” message on Packer’s sweatshirt before handing down the verdict.

“I think he wore that sweatshirt for a reason. We don’t know what the reason is because Mr. Packer didn’t tell us,” Nichols said.

Investigations The Siege of the Capitol: the cases of the largest criminal investigation in US history

Photos of Packer wearing a sweatshirt went viral after the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. When FBI agents asked him why he wore it, he “foolishly” replied, “Because I was cold,” the federal prosecutor said in the lawsuit.

Packer’s sweatshirt featured a picture of a human skull above the words “Camp Auschwitz”. On the back was the word “Staff”. It also featured the phrase “Work brings freedom,” a rough translation of German words above the entrance gate to Auschwitz, a concentration camp in occupied Poland where the Nazis killed more than 1 million men, women and children.

Sweatshirt lay over more anti-Semitic clothing

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said she was made aware on Wednesday that Packer also wore an SS T-shirt — a reference to Adolf Hitler’s paramilitary organization of the Nazi Party — under his January 6 sweatshirt on Jan. 6. Packer “attacked the very government that gave him the freedom to express those beliefs, no matter how heinous or evil” when he joined the mafia supporting then-President Donald Trump, the prosecutor said.

House Committee Hearing January 6 How Trump “Goes Wild!” tweet drew rioters to the Capitol on January 6

Packer “wanted to support subversive activities in our republic and to keep the dictatorial ruler by force and violence,” Furst told the judge.

Defense attorney Steven Brennwald acknowledged that Packer’s clothing was “seriously offensive” but argued that it should not be a factor in the sentencing because he has free speech to wear it.

“It’s just awful that he was wearing that shirt that day. I just don’t think it’s appropriate to give him extra time because of this because he’s allowed to wear it,” he said.

Brennwald added that Packer was offended and angry at being called a white supremacist “because he doesn’t see himself as such at all.” The defense attorney said Packer wanted him to sue Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for associating him with white supremacy during a press conference days after the riots.

Packer refused to speak during Thursday’s hearing because he didn’t want his words to “splash out” on social media, his lawyer told the judge.

Packer is one of more than 850 people charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6.

Packer, a resident of Newport News, Virginia, pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor involving a parade, demonstration, or picketing at the Capitol Building, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

Packer told the FBI that he was within 10 to 12 feet of rioter Ashley Babbitt when a police officer fatally shot her as she tried to climb through the broken window of the barricaded door leading to the speaker’s lobby.

“He told agents that he heard the gunshot and saw her fall from the window she was trying to climb through,” Furst wrote in the lawsuit.

Furst said Packer showed no remorse during the FBI interview.

“He was more interested in how he received hate mail and how he was ‘harassed’ by the media to give interviews,” she added.

Packer’s younger sister, Kimberly Rice, wrote a letter asking the judge for leniency. She said her brother’s sweatshirt “could be considered bad manners” but added that “freedom of expression” is not a crime.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 75 days in prison followed by 36 months of probation. Brennwald sought a suspended sentence without jail time.

FBI agents arrested Packer a week after the riot. He remained free pending sentencing.

The packer is installing pipes. Prosecutors say he has a large criminal record, with about 21 convictions, mostly for drunk driving and other traffic violations.

More than 870 people were charged with federal crimes for their behavior on January 6th. Approximately 400 of them pleaded guilty, mostly to petty offences. More than 250 people accused of riots were convicted, about half received terms of imprisonment from seven days to 10 years.