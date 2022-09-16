A pair of major non-conference matchups highlighting Week 3 in college football

The Week 3 slate in college football offers few opportunities for major surprises, with many of the top teams playing as heavy favorites. However, look a little further into the rankings and there are many intriguing matchups.

Saturday’s schedule includes a pair of Top 25 clashes as well as several Power Five intra-conference encounters. And, as always, never discount this sport’s ability to produce unexpected results, so keep the remote close.

We’ve identified seven games of greatest interest. Here they are, in order of what we think are the most worth watching.

No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 13 Miami

Time/TV: Saturday, 9 pm ET, ESPN

Why watch it: On the surface, this rivalry may have lost its luster after A&M’s slip-up against known giant killer Appalachian State. Of course, that result should serve to heighten the intensity of the Aggies, who are looming over a nasty SEC slate, looking desperately to avoid a second straight loss. For the Hurricanes, this is still a chance to pick up a resume-boosting win before starting their ACC journey. Aggies RB Devon Achen showed how dangerous he can be with the ball in space with his electrifying kickoff return, but he needs more opportunities like that with the offense on the ground.

Why it’s frustrating: If QB Haynes King struggles to move the ball again, Kyle Field’s friendly surroundings could change a lot. Conversely, QB Tyler Van Dyke and the rest of the Hurricanes offense were a little slow out of the gate against Southern Mississippi last week, a scenario they’d be well advised not to repeat.

No. 24 Oregon at No. 14 Brigham Young

Time/TV: Saturday, 3:30 pm ET, Fox

Why watch it: With a big win over Baylor in hand, the Cougars will look to knock off a second straight power-conference opponent. The Ducks let out their frustrations from last week’s Georgia game at Eastern Washington, but now they want to show they’re Top 25-worthy. With BYU’s receiving corps depleted and uncertain Saturday, freshman Chase Roberts emerged as a key weapon for QB Jaren Hall. Oregon QB Bo Nix got the win he needed last week in friendly surroundings to survive a tough trip to Atlanta.

Why it’s frustrating: It probably won’t happen, but an early hole could snowball into a crisis of confidence for Oregon. But it was a quick turnaround for the Cougars after working overtime to get by Baylor. Ducks get off to a fast start as BYU taps the reserve tank by the fourth quarter.

Auburn at No. 23 Penn State

Time/TV: Saturday, 3:30 pm ET, CBS

Why watch it: While the Nittany Lions couldn’t really build on last year’s win over the Tigers in State College, this could be a measuring game for both programs as they renew familiarity from a year ago. However, this Penn State squad already had a hard-fought win on the road at Purdue, where veteran QB Sean Clifford was able to shake off a terrible interception with a game-winning drive. Auburn should be evenly prepared after being pushed at home by San Jose State last week, but QB TJ Finley has been exceptional.

Why it can be frustrating: The atmosphere may not be as electric if it’s a night game, but Jordan-Hare should still be loud. If it turns into a punting contest things can be a bit more settled, with the ground defense likely to take over.

No. at Washington. 9 Michigan State

Time/TV: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET, ABC

Why watch it: The Spartans face their final and toughest non-league test before jumping into Big Ten play, while the Huskies will be looking for a breakout performance under first-year head man Callen DeBoer. The new Washington staff made the most of the team’s pair of tune-up contests as Indiana transfer QB Michael Penix settled in. Michigan State’s early contests have been largely undramatic, as incumbent QB Peyton Thorne has gotten plenty of help from RBs Jalen Berger. Jarek Broussard.

Why it’s frustrating: It’s hard to know what to expect from two defenses facing adversity for the first time. A blowout scenario favors the more accomplished Spartans, but if the Huskies prove capable on that side of the ball as well, we could be in for a short scoring slog.

Texas Tech at No. 12 North Carolina State

Time/TV: Saturday, 7 pm ET, ESPN2

Why watch it: This is a somewhat under-the-radar meeting of undefeated teams, both of whom will be looking for a quality win with stiff conference challenges ahead. The Red Raiders needed some breaks to fend off Houston in overtime last week, but QB Donovan Smith made the necessary plays. The Wolfpack offense has yet to fire on all cylinders in 2022, but QB Devin Leary and WR Thayer Thomas still have the ability to attack at any time.

Why it’s frustrating: Neither team should be able to play below or above the level of their opponents. Wolfpack fans with high hopes won’t see this contest boil down to a few plays in the fourth quarter, but recent history suggests it will.

Nebraska at no. 6 Oklahoma

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Why watch it: In terms of the overall story arc of the season, this rivalry is just a blip. While this is a renewal of contacts between old Big Eight and Big 12 foes, the programs find themselves in very different places. However, the competitive nature of the game’s storylines and the historical nature of the soap-opera aspect should attract some curious viewers. In fact, actual football offers some drama as well. Nebraska’s games have been close, including last year’s encounter with the Sooners. The problem is, the Cornhuskers rarely find ways to win such contests, the biggest reason being led by interim coach Mickey Joseph this week. Nebraska QB Casey Thompson, son of former OU great Charles Thompson, will take on his father’s alma mater this time wearing a different uniform after transferring from Texas.

Why it’s frustrating: Nebraska’s biggest problems, however, are on defense. After a run at the hands of Georgia Southern last week, Sooners’ RBs Eric Gray and Marcus Major could both have big days.

South Carolina at no. 2 Georgia

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ESPN

Why watch it: The Bulldogs will play their first true road contest of the campaign, which also happens to be their SEC opener. South Carolina has made significant progress in 2021, but is still looking for a signature win in the current season. GameCox QB Spencer Rattler made some big plays at Arkansas last week, but most of the game was in comeback mode. That could happen again if Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, now in tight command of his offense, continues his hot start.

Why it’s frustrating: Yeah, did you see the Georgia defense? The Bulldogs have surrendered just one field goal through two games. Gamecocks can find the end zone at least once, but one can easily see this one slipping away quickly.