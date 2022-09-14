type here...
A package explosion at Northeastern University in Boston injured a person.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene of the explosion in Boston on Tuesday. A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University, and the college reported that one of the employees suffered minor injuries.

BOSTON. A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday evening, and the college said one of its employees suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said another suspicious package was found near a famous art museum and the FBI is helping with the investigation.

The parcel that exploded was one of two that were reported to the police in the early evening. Boston sappers neutralized the second package near the city’s Museum of Fine Arts, which is located on the outskirts of the northeast campus.

NBC Boston reported that the exploded package exploded while being opened outside the university’s Holmes Hall, home of the university’s creative writing program and its women, gender and sexuality studies program. It said the FBI was helping the investigation.

Authorities declined to elaborate, but northeast region spokeswoman Shannon Nargi said in a statement that an unnamed university staff member suffered minor hand injuries from the blast. Felipe Colon, Boston Police Superintendent, later described the victim as a 45-year-old man.

Police gathered on campus shortly before 7:30 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class in the lobby to evacuate the building.

Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston with about 16,000 undergraduate students. WCVB-TV reported that one of its reporters, Mike Bode, was teaching there at the time. Bode told the station that his class was taken outside, but neither he nor his students heard the explosion.

Michael Davis, Northeast Police Chief, told reporters that the campus was safe. Boston police did not say if any other suspicious packages were found.

“We are monitoring the situation in the North East and are prepared to work with the university and our law enforcement partners on any prosecutions that may arise,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, promising “a full investigation to determine exactly what happened.” “. here.”

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, across the Charles River, which separates Boston from Cambridge, said they are increasing patrols on their campuses as a precaution and encouraging students and faculty to report anything suspicious.

Tuesday’s explosion was one of the first big panics in Boston since 2013, when two bombs planted near the finish line of the Boston Marathon killed three spectators and injured more than 260 people.

