A tentative trial date has been set for a New York event planner accused of punching an 87-year-old Broadway voice coach to her death in an alleged fit of rage with her fiancee earlier this year.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, is tentatively scheduled for trial on Oct. 6, when she faces possible guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault. The trial date was set during a brief appearance in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday.

Pazienza wore handcuffs, beige pants, a white, long-sleeved shirt and her hair up as she showed off her petite look. She turned, paused and nodded to her parents, who were present for the hearing, before leaving the courtroom.

Her lawyer, Arthur Edla, already indicated in court on Tuesday that he may delay the start of the trial.

Pazienza has been in custody at New York City’s infamous Rikers Island jail since early May, when a judge released the woman after investigators uncovered new information from her fiance.

Before that, she was free on a $500,000 bond. She has pleaded not guilty to the three.

Pazienza, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, is accused of committing an “intentional act” against Gustern, 87, and intending to “cause grievous bodily harm”.

Court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital described how Pazienza was with her fiancé the night of the fatal stabbing. She and the man were celebrating a milestone leading up to their June wedding date and had lunch at nearby Chelsea Park, court documents state.

But when a park employee asked them to leave because the park was closing, Pazienza “threw her food at her fiance and exited the park,” the document said.

She then allegedly ran down West 28th Street toward Gustern, called the woman a “b—-” and pushed her onto the sidewalk, where she hit her head. Gustern, who was said to have weighed less than 100 pounds, later died.

Pazienza then allegedly called her fiance and ripped him for “ruining her night,” but never told him about the woman she had punched, prosecutors said. She did not reveal the violent events until later in the day, when they had arrived at their Queens home.

“[H]The only explanation for her fiance was that the victim “must have said something,” court documents said.

When Pazienza found out that Gustern had died, she allegedly got “really scared and scared,” deleted her social media profiles and moved in with her aunt. She turned herself in after police showed up at her parents’ Long Island home.

A New York City medical examiner previously told the court that Gustern’s head injuries required “substantial force.”

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.