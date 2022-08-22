New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Eyes on the Right” substack writer Damon Linker warned in a Sunday New York Times essay that “while there is no perfect way to solve America’s Trump problem, jailing Trump may be the country’s worst option.”

As the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence sparked debate not only over the politicization of the FBI, but how Trump himself should be treated by the law, Linker examines its ramifications from several angles.

Democrats “hope to fulfill the dream of going back to the early days of the Trump administration: to see him march to prison in front of the Frog Nation and the world,” Linker explained. “But that’s a fantasy. There’s no current scenario that will have a happy ending for anyone, even Democrats.”

He explained that “prosecuting a former president” would be extremely divisive and would be seen by many as a power play, regardless of legal merit.

“This would be a Democratic administration putting the previous occupant of the White House, the head of the Republican Party and the current favorite as the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, on trial. It would set an incredibly dangerous precedent,” Linker said. .

He then urged readers to “imagine” that “every time the presidency is passed from one party to another, the new administration’s Justice Department probe turns to the investigation and potential impeachment of his predecessor.”

He acknowledged that acquitting Trump of the crimes he is accused of carries its own risks, saying, “Mr. Trump may have learned that by becoming president he has effectively been acquitted. That means the country faces a possible second term. Mr. Trump in which he Sure they can do whatever they want with complete freedom.

But, ultimately, what Linker warned was an entire national divide based on mistrust of institutions, noting, “If this case ends in an indictment and a trial for Mr. Trump, the Republican argument will be greater than what we’ve heard day in and day out through his administration. His defenders.” would claim that every person committed to the dispassionate support of the rule of law is in fact motivated by the partisanship of office and the drive for self-aggrandizement.”

He specified that the erosion of trust in institutions “will be directed at the Attorney General, the FBI, the Department of Justice and other branches of the so-called deep state. The spectacle will be corrosive, ultimately convincing most Republican voters who appeal. The rule of law has always been a sham.”

He also warned that Trump “even if convicted” and “potentially running for president from prison” would be politically dangerous in an entirely new way.

“It will be Mr. Trump against the system. He will revive the old American archetype: the people-hero outlaw who seeks to defeat the powerful in the name of the people,” he wrote.

Linker points to some of the political excesses by opponents during Trump’s presidency, urging readers to “think of all the times during the Trump presidency when well-placed sources inside and outside the administration undermined their own credibility by hyping up threats and evidence of wrongdoing and criminality.”

While suggesting there is no perfect path forward, Linker recommends a less-than-worse scenario that would still be a gamble for Democrats, writing, “That’s why it’s imperative to put aside Plan A, to impeach Mr. Trump. In its place, we must embrace a Plan B that will protect the political process.” Postpone the dream of a post-presidential perp walk in favor of allowing it to run its course.”

He added, “If Mr. Trump is the GOP nominee again in 2024, Democrats will have no choice but to defeat him again, hopefully by an even larger margin than last time.”

He concluded, “There is a clear risk: if Mr. Trump runs again, he could win. But it’s a risk we can’t avoid — that’s why we find ourselves in a situation where there are no good options.”