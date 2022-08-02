New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bob Burns, the man who has cycled to all 50 US state capitals, reached St. Paul’s capital number 42 as he wrapped up his cross-country journey that began nearly a year ago.

Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, NY, told Fox News Digital that the trip took a pleasant turn in the suburbs of the Minnesota city when he encountered some negative interactions with locals.

“People are freaking out in parts of Minnesota,” said Barnes, who arrived in St. Paul on May 20.

“There are some areas, especially St. Paul, [where] They are a bit judgmental,” he said.

Barnes said, “I don’t want to bash everybody, because I’ve been treated well by a lot of other people. That’s why I say it’s inconsistent.”

“The only thing constant in Minnesota is the terrain,” he added. “It’s easy to travel here.”

“I was disappointed in St. Paul,” Barnes later added.

At the laundromat, where he was washing and drying his clothes and shoes, a woman approached him and “asked me to put my shoes on,” Barnes said.

Barnes responded that he would, but also joked about how wet they were.

He also said that she did not respond properly to that.



“It’s just a simple interaction — but I’m basing all of my observations on it,” Burns said.

‘Easy Miles’

After he left St. Paul, 30 miles outside the city, Barnes said everything changed for him.

“Here I am with my head down. I’m depressed,” he said, describing his state of mind at the time.

“And now, people are starting to come up to me, all talking and curiously having a different vibe. It’s really weird.”

“People there are actually much more … inquisitive than anywhere else,” Barnes added.

“There were a lot of cyclists there and everyone, one by one, pulled up behind me and said, ‘Oh, where are you going, what are you doing?’ And we’d stop and talk and it put me in a good mood.”

Along the way, one of his Facebook followers met Barnes; They traveled together for a while, which made time go by faster, he said.

“When you’re with someone, they’re easy miles,” Barnes said. “It’s so easy to pedal. You don’t realize you’re pedaling. You’re having a conversation and moving nicely.”

A major milestone for this cyclist

While in Minnesota, Barnes reached another milestone: crossing the Mississippi River for the last time.

Barnes ended up crossing the Mississippi River a total of nine times on his trip, which began a year ago on August 1, 2021.

“It’s really, really cool,” Barnes said. “It’s fun to cross the Mississippi River nine times on nine different bridges in one trip.”

Staying at the casino

During his last night in Minnesota, a Burns follower gifted him a room at a casino resort.

The follower works as a security guard at the casino and gives Burns a $25 voucher for his room and dinner.

“The casino — that’s amazing,” Barnes said. “That’s what I need.”

“The only thing I ever gambled on was – they give you a card with $5 on it, and I turned it into $11 and spent it.”

“But I don’t gamble, if I do I feel very guilty,” he said.

Burns said he enjoyed being with other people the most at the casino.

Next stop: South Dakota

When Burns spoke to Fox News Digital about Minnesota in May, he had about 3,100 miles left on his trip. “It’s a countdown. It’s really cool,” Burns said. “It’s a really good feeling right now.”

After he left Minnesota on May 24, Burns went to the capital 43 on his tour: Pierre, South Dakota.

After he visited the lower 48 states, Barnes took a ferry from Canada to Juneau, Alaska, and rode his bicycle to the capitol — as he described it early on.

From there he went to Hawaii by bike and reached the capitol building from the airport.

