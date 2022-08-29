A Nunavut resident remembers a grandfather whose carvings are on display at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Bobby Suluk remembers only a few details about his time with his late grandfather, John Pangnark.

One of them was sleepovers at his grandparents’ house in Arviat, Nunavut, where they went to bed at 6 pm to prepare for their early wake up at 3 am.

The other is from his grandfather’s dog sled, which Suluk recalls never driving too fast.

But what Suluk remembers most is the soapstone carvings of his grandfather.

John Pangnark was a carver who became famous for his minimalist style. His carvings are featured in a new exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario. (Presented by Laakuluk Williamson Bathory)

“In the beginning when I watched him carve at the time when I was a little boy, I don’t remember [thinking] that they will become very important or very popular,” Suluk said.

The carving was simple, thought Suluk then. His grandfather could make them fairly quickly and then sell them to buy food or other goods.

“It didn’t take long for me to finish the carvings before he took them to an arts and crafts center.”

He remembers one image of an Inuk that showed only “his eyes, nose and mouth,” he said.

Pangnark, who lived from 1920 to 1980, was most active as a carver in the 1960s. He became known for his minimalist style and abstract carvings. human figures.

But Suluk never thought when he was younger that his grandfather’s carvings would be collected by an art gallery in the south.

Naak Silavit Kekka?

The Pangnark carvings are currently part of a multimedia exhibition called Naak strongman kekka? at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto. The exhibition opened on July 16.

The carvings are among the carvings of other Inuit artists, next to a double-sided video installation called Silaup Putunga (2018) Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and her longtime collaborator Jamie Griffiths. The 35-minute video includes, among other things, a Greenlandic masked dance performed in Frobisher Bay.

The title of the exhibition, translated from kalaallisut (Greenlandic inuktitut), means “Where is the center of your strength?” where “strength” refers to an Inuktuk term meaning “knowledge of earth, water, ice, and environment” according to Williamson Bathory.

The carvings on display are part of the collection of the late Father Williamson Bathory, Robert G. Williamson and mother Dr. Carla Jessen Williamson.

Part of her work on the exhibit was to figure out the artists’ true birthplaces, Williamson Bathory told CBC News.

“In the information held by the Art Gallery of Ontario, he just had, you know, ‘Born in Rankin Inlet and died in Rankin Inlet’ or something like that,” she said.

But many carvings were created in the 1960s and 1970s.

“Obviously the Inuit were not born in Rankin Inlet because it didn’t exist when they were born,” she said.

One of the carvings of John Pangark. (Presented by Laakuluk Williamson Bathory)

Instead, Williamson Bathory approached members of the artists’ families to update the gallery’s collection.

“Incredible Philosophers”

Williamson Bathory said that revisiting the carvings was “a wonderful experience”.

“The carvings were all… made by friends of my father, and the carvings themselves were part of my childhood growing up,” said Williamson Bathory.

“Being able to come back and be with them and feel the energy of my father – he passed away 12 years ago – and feel the energy of all the artists, their friendships and conversations, it was very touching.”

Williamson Bathory said she wants people who see the carving to know the intellectual aspect of the art.

“I wish people knew that these incredible philosophers, these artists, made these little carvings as an expression of their thoughts,” she said.

A sign next to collected carvings at the Art Gallery of Ontario. (Presented by Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory)

She points to one abstract sculpture called Mother and Child.

“The more you look at it, you can see that it is a man in an amauti with a baby on his back. But you have to look at it for a long time,” she said.

“I want people to really imagine these people who lived a very full life on earth and had a very intellectual mind that they put into their art and into their conversations.

“And people like my father were very lucky to be able to talk to them.”

bittersweet

Suluk is pleased with this recognition.

“I am very happy that it has become very popular and that many people have liked its carvings,” he said.

However, Suluk said that he still did not own the carvings of his grandfather.

He said he once came close to it — before Suluk knew his grandfather’s art was more widely known, he tried to buy a sculpture he recognized as his grandfather’s that is being sold online — but it was expensive.

“I just said [the seller] that my grandfather made the carving … But [the seller] insisted that if I wanted to buy it, I would have to pay so much money,” he said, adding that he eventually backed out of the deal.

“We never had this much money when we were growing up. Today I don’t have any of his carvings.”