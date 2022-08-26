New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland owned by Chinese company Fufeng will soon be home to a giant corn mill.

Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is fed up because state and local officials say the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“I’m not saying that economic development is not a good thing. But at what cost?” Ben Grzadzielewski said.

The plant will be just 12-miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base — home to top-secret drone technology. The community is fighting back, collecting thousands of signatures on a petition to put the deal to a vote and suing the city to stop the project. Grzadzielewski is working closely with the legal team.

“Grand Forks, its water use, pollution and smell. Nationally, it’s safety. Everyone should be concerned about safety issues nationally as well as locally,” Grzadzielewski told Fox News.

The main farm is just across the street from Frank Matejax Red River Angus Farm.

“This is 370-acres of some of the best farmland in the country,” Matejek said.

Wondering why Fufeng chose that land for the mill, he told Fox News that the property would not be near tons of corn crops.

“There will never be enough grain from the surrounding growers to support that plant,” Matejek said.

The land, full of sugar beets and soybeans, was owned by three local farmers. The property was not for sale when officials said Fufeng offered to buy the land. Chinese company Millions were spent to secure it This contract, the average land price is over $26,000 per acre.

From signs in the yard, to tense council meetings, the fight against Fufeng is on.

“This is crazy. You want people to bring Communist China to Grand Forks. They kill people in Communist China,” one concerned citizen told the council at a recent meeting.

Now, moving on to Washington DC where North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer said the threat of Chinese espionage is very real.

“The China of today is not the China of a few decades ago. China has shown real aggression,” said Senator Cramer.

Kramer is a member of the Armed Services Committee. Receiving weekly national security briefings.

“The stuff I can’t share, but people should be concerned,” Senator Cramer said.

It’s not just in North Dakota. According to the USDA, Chinese owners control at least $2 billion worth of farmland across the country. This number is low compared to other countries but increasing.

Fufeng will be the largest foreign private sector investment in Grand Forks history. The city said the plant would bring at least 200 jobs and millions in tax revenue.

Grand Forks Republican Mayor Brandon Bochenski said he hears the concerns.

“We’d like to see growth. We’d like to see a corn mill, you know, the whole China thing make it more difficult for us,” Mayor Bochenski said.

Mayor Bochenski said Grand Forks is not desperate for investment and knows the deal is likely to fall through.

“There’s nobody in the world right now that it’s going to be an American company. Because, you know, like I said, nobody’s excited about having Chinese investment. We’re patriotic. I’m a patriotic guy. . . I’d rather American companies invest more in our country than overseas. . But, you know, the climate we’re in, unfortunately, is not. We’re trying to get through it,” Bochensky told Fox News.

The Republican mayor said the deal isn’t done until the federal government weighs in.

“If they truly believe this is a bad project and have the facts and information, we will follow their lead,” Mayor Bochenski said.

Currently, the federal government is reviewing Fufeng’s plans to determine if there are any threats to national security. A review is expected within a month.

Fufeng said he would not comment pending a review. So the plan is still going on.