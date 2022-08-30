New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A North Carolina mother has been charged with homicide in connection with the deaths of her two young daughters, police announced late Sunday.

Colorado mother accused of conspiring with Khan’s supporters to kidnap her son from foster home

Raleigh police officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital Saturday night for a call about two dead children, ages 2 and 3, police said in a news release. The children are sisters.

Police said the girls’ mother, Lanice Shanick Battle, 29, of Cary, was charged with both murders in their deaths.

Police have not revealed how the girls died or other details about the case.

Poru is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for Battle.