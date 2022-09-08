New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man who was fatally shot by police officers during a foot chase at a North Carolina mall last week has died, police said.

According to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, 23-year-old Dominic Jeter of Charlotte died over the weekend, Concord Police Chief Gary Gasek announced Tuesday.

Jeter was shot and critically wounded by officers during a chase at Concord Mills Mall on Aug. 31, after police said he opened fire on officers, newspapers reported.

Two officers who responded to the mall for a report of a stolen credit card found three suspects, who fled the mall when officers made contact, police said.

During the chase, police said Jeter fired at officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal, who returned fire. Jeter was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two other suspects were arrested.

According to an unrelated police report, Gasek said Jeter stole a gun matching the gun found at the scene from a woman he knew the day before the incident.

Police said Howarth and Westphal were on administrative duty and that the State Bureau of Investigation is leading the case, as is routine in such cases.