A US district judge in North Carolina has struck down a ban that allowed women to have abortions after 20 weeks.

After stating that the landmark US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eroded the legal basis for his 2019 ruling, US District Judge William Osteen reinstated the 20-week abortion ban, which had not been enforced except for urgent medical emergencies. 1973 State Act.

“Neither this Court, nor the public, lawyers, or providers have the right to ignore the rule of law as determined by the Supreme Court,” Osteen wrote.

Republican General Assembly leaders asked Osteen to reinstate the ban in a friend-of-the-court brief on July 27 after North Carolina’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein rejected their demand to bring the ban before a judge himself.

Prior to Osteen’s ruling, abortion was legal in North Carolina until the viability of the fetus, which usually occurred between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, or in certain medical emergencies.

Osteen’s ruling is likely to add fuel to an already contentious midterm election year after the Supreme Court’s ruling shed light on normally glossed-over state-level politics.

North Carolina Republicans aim to win the five additional seats needed for a veto-proof supermajority in the state legislature in November, as Democrats fend off their challenges to keep Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in office.

Cooper and other Democrats have already made increased abortion access a key campaign issue. The governor signed an executive order in early July protecting patients who undergo out-of-state abortions from extradition and prohibiting state agencies under his control from aiding in other states’ prosecutions of those who travel for the procedure.

