A law enforcement officer who was shot early Friday morning in Wake Country, North Carolina, has died.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road, WRAL-TV reported.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly after the shooting that the officer died from his injuries.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the fatal shooting of one of our own in the line of duty this morning,” WCSO posted. “Please pray for this agency!”

Photos show that a large police presence was seen shortly after the shooting.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

WRAL reports that this is the fifth sheriff’s deputy in the central North Carolina area to be shot in the past 12 days.

The shooting comes days after Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was injured in a line-of-duty gunshot over the weekend.