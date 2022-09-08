New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A nonpartisan campaign group called New Politics wants to bring a new perspective to the political landscape of Washington, DC and local governments by electing military, AmericaCorps and Peace Corps veterans as “service-oriented” leaders.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, founder Emily Cherniak emphasized the importance of New Politics’ mission to elect leaders who intend to uphold service values, and she explained that she was motivated by what she saw as a broken system of government.

“New Politics is really my response to broken politics,” Cherniak said when asked to describe the group and its mission. “We are a bipartisan organization that recruits, develops and elects service members — people who have answered the call to serve this country through the military, or programs like AmeriCorps or the Peace Corps, and who have demonstrated leadership with courage, integrity, and empathy.”

Cherniak explained that New Politics recruits, supports and develops candidates who have no political background and who lack the knowledge or depth of political connections to know where to start running for public office. She added that the group truly believes they can make a difference in the political landscape by “bringing these fresh, service-oriented political perspectives from Congress to statehouses across the country.”

Biden Avoids Addressing Student Loan Handout In Speeches, Focusing Instead On ‘Extreme Maga Republicans’

Cherniak’s first candidate helped get her elected to Congress—a current representative. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., during the 2014 campaign cycle. Moulton previously served as an officer in the US Marine Corps and completed several deployments to the Middle East.

She was followed by now-Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Rep. Jake Auchinclose, D-Mass., Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., as well as now-Congresswoman Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., Rep. Mikie Sherrill, DN.J., Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Rep . Elaine Luria, D-Va., all of whom are former or current members of the military Many state and local Elected officials.

“People who serve in the military start their service between the ages of 18 and 25, and those are really formative years for young people. And in that service experience, they learn how to work in different teams, they work with people. From different ideologies, they learn how to bring people together and a mission greater than themselves. learned how to lead them to the side,” Cherniak said.

“They also have boots-on-the-ground, problem-solving experiences. And these leadership skills are invaluable in political life. So we really need a nation-first framing and leaders like that who can bring that experience, those leadership skills, to politics,” she said. added

Exclusive: Government of Georgia. Brian Kemp’s New York Times story shows that Stacey Abrams is losing the support of her base

Cherniack detailed the specific services that New Politics offers their candidates beyond recruitment for the race, including teaching how to be a candidate, recruiting a team, helping with fundraising and developing a campaign message.

She explained that New Politics staff are unpaid members of the campaign team who are impartial and always work with the best interests of the candidate in mind.

“We’re a mentor and a coach and a mentor for what the candidates need. We really customize the service because every campaign and candidate is really different, and we’re really ready to help them in whatever way they need us, and really throughout the candidate life cycle,” she said. said

Additionally, the new politics stays with the candidate even after they are elected, helping them transition to whatever position they are about to take up. Cherniak said the practice came after Moulton’s first win in 2014.

“After the election, I said, ‘Look. I’m going to recruit other people.’ And I’ve never worked in politics, so I didn’t know what was going to happen after the election. And Seth called me two days later and said, ‘You know, I need to hire 18 people and I don’t know how.'” she said.

“He asked me to come back and help with the hiring process, and I didn’t know that a congressman would put together an entire office in two months and hire 16 to 18 people. It’s a lot of work,” she added.

Republican women’s group says ‘humanitarian’ border crisis ‘ignored’ by Biden, Democrats

Most of New Politics’ clients are Democrats, though Cherniak insists the group doesn’t take positions on policy stance or ideology.

“For us, we’re really focused on talent and leadership, and we hire the most transformative servants to run for office. And policymaking — we believe that if we hire these talented leaders and bring them into office they’ll really work together. Create policies. So, it’s up to us to decide what the policy is.” No,” she said.

“We don’t think any political party has a monopoly on servant leadership and we need leaders from both sides to get elected and put the country first. We really focus on talent and who’s running,” she later added.

Cherniak detailed how the organization is run by an increased organizational budget that pays the operating costs of the team, which currently has 17 employees who split recruiting and promotional work.

She said her organization has 150 candidates working for the 2022 midterm election cycle, but hopes that number will be between 500 and 1,000 in future cycles.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I think our goal in New Politics is to create more impact and get more people into office who can do what’s best for our country and move our country forward,” she said. “The more we can help our candidates, the more impact we can have.”