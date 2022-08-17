New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A New York judge ruled Tuesday that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo does not have to repay the $5 million he earned for writing a book about leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo, who received glowing media coverage early in the pandemic and has faced criticism for his handling of nursing home COVID-19 deaths, wrote the book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” in 2020.

The now-defunct Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) approved Cuomo’s request to write the book in 2020, but withdrew that approval last year and accused the former governor of using state resources to write the memoir.

A law firm hired by JCOPE to investigate the book deal said in a report last month that it “concurred with the conclusion in the JCOPE notice that Governor Cuomo abused the power and authority of his office to ‘create, market and promote'” memory

Cuomo: DOJ ‘must immediately explain’ Trump raid or risk undermining Jan. 6 probe

Cuomo accused JCOPE of being biased against him and insisted that any work his staff did on the book’s manuscript was done on their own time.

The law firm’s report also faulted JCOPE for failing to “position itself as a watchdog agency against the governor.”

New York Gov. Cathy Hochul disbanded JCOPE and replaced it with a new ethics commission earlier this year after Cuomo resigned last August amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“If, after reviewing JCOPE’s actions, the new commission decides to take action against Cuomo, the new commission may impose a civil penalty against Cuomo if it pursues a judicial investigation and determines that a violation has occurred,” Judge Denise A. Hartman wrote Tuesday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, said the “total illegality of JCOPE” was “exposed.”

“JCOPE’s conduct is disgraceful, illegal and a waste of taxpayer funds,” Glavin told Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.