New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Officials in New York County, which confirmed its first case of polio in nearly a decade, are urging residents to make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

The officer, a Rockland County resident, is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not elaborate on the man’s condition.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a press conference that a person who tests positive for polio is no longer contagious. Officials are now focusing on the vaccines and determining whether anyone else has been affected.

Vaccines have been available since 1955, and national vaccination campaigns have reduced the annual number of US cases to less than 100 in the 1960s and less than 10 in the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Australia sees spike in Covid deaths with Omicron outbreak

In 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the US, meaning there was no longer a regular outbreak. Rarely, travelers with polio have brought infections into the US, with the last such case occurring in 2013.

Dey says the reason polio hasn’t been seen for many years is because of the widespread availability of “safe and effective vaccines,” which has dropped from nearly 400,000 cases in the 1980s to only 42 cases worldwide in 2016.

Most people infected with polio, like the person infected in Rockland County, are symptomatic. But in severe cases, it can cause severe paralysis, Day said.

“Although the epidemic is subsiding, its impact is still being felt,” Day said, before citing a UNICEF report on the dramatic decline in childhood vaccinations worldwide.

“Many of you may be too young to remember polio, but when I was growing up, the disease struck fear into families, including my own,” said Day. “My father was a fighter in World War II. Any mention of polio in the house would make him white-faced. The disease shows you can be relentless, almost decades after a vaccine was developed. – But then again, how effective are vaccines.”

Day urged schools to be more proactive in vaccinating students to prevent the spread of other diseases.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Do the right thing for your child and the greater good of your community and vaccinate your child now,” Day said.

Fox News’ Julia Musto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.