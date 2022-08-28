New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a man in a wheelchair of $250 on a bus on Staten Island earlier this month.

On August 13 around 9:00 p.m., the suspect stood behind the victim and reached into his pocket to swipe cash.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Surveillance video shows several bills coming out of the man’s pocket as the two fight and the suspect extorts money.

Violent NYC Armed Robberies of the Week Kill Off-Duty Officers, Elderly Victims

The victim, a 64-year-old man, is unharmed, while the suspect fled the bus in an unknown direction.

The man last seen is described as “approximately 20, 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, dark complexion, medium build, black ‘TLC’ t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks. Black sandals,” the NYPD said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Robberies on Staten Island are up 23.2% this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to NYPD data.