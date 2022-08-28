off
The NYPD is looking for a suspect who robbed a man in a wheelchair

Earlier this month, a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair was robbed of cash on a bus in Queens.

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a man in a wheelchair of $250 on a bus on Staten Island earlier this month.

On August 13 around 9:00 p.m., the suspect stood behind the victim and reached into his pocket to swipe cash.

    A suspect stole $250 from a man in a wheelchair while riding a bus on Staten Island. (NYPD)

Surveillance video shows several bills coming out of the man’s pocket as the two fight and the suspect extorts money.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, is unharmed, while the suspect fled the bus in an unknown direction.

(NYPD)

The man last seen is described as “approximately 20, 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, dark complexion, medium build, black ‘TLC’ t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks. Black sandals,” the NYPD said.

Robberies on Staten Island are up 23.2% this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to NYPD data.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.