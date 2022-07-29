A new US Postal Service Elections Division will oversee mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure the speedy and secure delivery of ballots for the 2022 midterm elections, officials said Wednesday.

The idea behind the creation of the Election and Government Postal Services is to have a permanent department dedicated to dealing with electoral matters, instead of handling one issue at a time as in the past.

Adrienne Marshall, the division’s executive director, said Wednesday that the services will oversee “electoral mail strike teams” in each local and district community to address any issues that may arise.

“We are fully committed to the safe and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said.

The Postal Service was beset by backlogs and questions ahead of the 2020 presidential election, with more than 135 million ballots delivered to and from voters.

Despite the pandemic, the Postal Service said it delivered 97.9% of ballots from voters to election officials within three days in the 2020 election, and 99.89% of ballots were delivered within seven days.

The Postal Service is sending guidance letters to election officials in every state and territory this week.

Postal workers are already hard at work delivering ballots this year. So far, about 40 million ballots have been mailed to and from voters during the primaries, officials said.