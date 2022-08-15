A new US monkeypox vaccine strategy could provide a big boost to supply, but much remains unknown

Yet specific efficacy data for the vaccine are unclear, and some experts argue that not enough is known about how the low-dose intradermal strategy might affect the protection it provides in the real world.

Even at the original dosage size, “there is no conventional evaluation of this vaccine,” said US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said Tuesday. It’s approved for emergency purposes based on studies of immune responses, not clinical results, because there haven’t been enough smallpox or monkeypox outbreaks to test it.

“In authorizing the unproven use of an already approved product, the FDA is ensuring that the vaccine meets high standards for safety, immune response, and product quality,” they wrote.

The intradermal route “may increase the number of doses available in an emergency,” the study’s findings say. Last week, the United States declared monkeypox a national public health emergency.

US officials said on Tuesday that they plan to collect real-world data on the vaccine and that the National Institutes of Health will begin clinical trials.

The new federal strategy calls for two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart and states that people who receive their first dose subcutaneously can receive their second dose intradermally or subcutaneously.

‘certain reservations’

There are some concerns about shifting to a low-dose intradermal strategy.

“While we appreciate that the federal government is finally ready to find a solution to address the vaccine shortage, no effort to protect public health should take place without due diligence and research,” said David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STDs. The director said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have serious concerns about the limited research done on this dose and method of administration, and we fear that it may give people false confidence that it is safe. This approach raises red flag after red flag. To proceed without data on efficacy, safety, or alternative dosing strategies.

The CEO of Bavarian Nordic, the company that makes the vaccine, has told federal officials that the company also has reservations about the White House’s plan.

“Bavarian Nordic (BN) is dedicated to helping governments around the world control the current monkeypox outbreak and fully supports dose-sparing practices, such as delaying the second vaccination. However, we have some reservations. [intradermal] approach,” CEO Paul Chaplin wrote Tuesday in a letter to Calif. and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Those reservations included “very limited safety data available” on this vaccination strategy for monkeypox, higher reactivity compared to the standard dose and subcutaneous route, and the fact that a relatively high percentage, 20%, did not receive their second shot. During a controlled clinical study.

“While we have some reservations, we are trying to figure out the best way to support EUA by collecting additional data and aligning responses to assist state officials in the rollout,” Chaplin said. “We are investing in increasing production capacity both at BN and in external facilities, with more announcements likely soon.”

Chicago’s Department of Public Health said Wednesday it will go with a federal plan to increase the supply of monkeypox vaccine by switching to smaller doses in a different way — but it won’t happen overnight.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. “I think it will be a few weeks before we roll out more broadly,” said Alison Arvady.

Other city health departments, like Columbus Public Health in Ohio, are still reviewing the new federal strategy and what it means for their local response.

“Because this guidance is new, we are currently reviewing it to determine the impact on our vaccine efforts, staffing and supplies,” Columbus Public Health spokeswoman Kelly Newman wrote in an email to CNN on Wednesday.

The need for ‘formal clinical efficacy data’

The effectiveness of Geneos for the prevention of monkeypox was originally tested in animals exposed to the virus and can be inferred from the antibody responses observed in people who participated in smallpox clinical studies.

But the Jynneos vaccine was originally developed as a bioterrorism response effort to contribute to the nation’s defense against smallpox — so there isn’t much data yet on how well it protects against monkeypox infection, even with subcutaneous doses.

“There is no formal clinical efficacy data for the monkeypox vaccine — but that’s not a criticism of the vaccine. In fact, I think it’s a testament to the vaccine development effort that we already have a monkeypox vaccine before the outbreak,” Dr. said Dan Barouch, Director Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

The FDA approved the Jynneos vaccine in 2019 to prevent smallpox and monkeypox, but the approval was mainly to offer a smallpox vaccine option that does not contain live virus. Prior to that, Sanofi Pasteur Biologics’ ACAM2000 was the only FDA-approved vaccine for smallpox prevention. Jynneos is the preferred vaccine in the current outbreak because ACAM2000 has the potential for more side effects and is not recommended for people with severely weakened immune systems.

“Janeos was a second-generation smallpox vaccine that was used as a backup vaccine for individuals who could not receive ACAM2000 during a smallpox biological attack,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja said. Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“There was no intention of using ACAM2000 or Jynneos for monkeypox,” he said. “Even if it was effective against that, it wasn’t supposed to be what it was developed for.”

When Jynneos was approved, FDA officials said its effectiveness in preventing smallpox was determined by a clinical study of about 400 healthy adults. Half of them got ACAM2000, and half got Jynneos.

Jynneos and ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine are The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimatesJynneos and ACAM2000 smallpox vaccineare At least 85% effective To prevent monkeypox.

“Although we don’t have clinical efficacy data, based on what we know about the smallpox vaccine and the effectiveness of Jynneos against monkeypox in animals, Jynneos is likely to be highly effective,” Barouch said.

He added that “in general, vaccines are more effective in preventing the serious consequences of disease than in preventing the acquisition of infection by the pathogen.”

“We can be sure that this could be a very effective vaccine, but the details of it in terms of exact numerical effectiveness — and whether it will prevent infection or prevent serious disease — those details are not really known. At this point,” Barouch said. “I think high-risk people should be vaccinated, but right now, I don’t think it’s possible to give very precise guidance on exactly what that protection will look like.”

An opportunity to ‘drastically improve’ availability

Uncertainties surrounding the effectiveness of the Jynneos vaccine outside of clinical trials will be increased by changing to lower doses of the vaccine in the real world, Dr. Philip Cross, former deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review, and infectious disease physician Dr. Luciana Borio Wrote in State News on tuesday.

“If the vaccine can be administered at lower doses without jeopardizing efficacy, then low-dose intradermal injections make sense,” Krause and Borio wrote. “But this strategy can also backfire. If efficacy is at risk, it may be better to focus the available full doses of vaccine on the highest-risk individuals — men who have sex with multiple male partners — to provide the best chance of getting the outbreak under control.”

Throughout the outbreak, the vaccine has been administered to health-care workers treating people with monkeypox, close contacts of patients, and the public. Those who are able to find a dose at a local clinic. The CDC estimates that at least 1.5 million people in the US are eligible for monkeypox vaccination.

“We have a line around the corner,” Dr. Clinic at Stacey Lane Central Outreach Wellness Center in Pittsburgh, told her clinic on Tuesday about the demand for monkeypox vaccine.

HHS has distributed more than 670,000 doses of Jynneos vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile to support local monkeypox response efforts on the ground.

“In addition, SNS is preparing to distribute approximately 400,000 additional vials to states and jurisdictions as part of the next phase of the National Vaccine Strategy,” According to the White House . “Jurisdictions administering 90% of their current vaccine supply may request additional doses early.”

And with the authorization of intradermal injections, “the 400,000 vials of vaccine in SNS’s inventory that have been allocated but not yet distributed have the capacity to provide 2 million doses using intradermal administration. Additionally, vaccines received by the jurisdiction, but not yet administered, for intradermal administration.” are eligible.”

Lane said switching to an intradermal strategy could “drastically improve” vaccine availability. Her clinic has ordered the small syringes needed to administer the vaccine intradermally, the same ones used for tuberculosis testing, she said.

“I ordered it this afternoon,” she said Tuesday, before the FDA issued the authorization.

Lane said many of her patients worry about getting monkeypox, and she refers them to the ACAM2000 vaccine data as a reference point for how well the Genios vaccine can protect against monkeypox.

“What we’re teaching people is that we know from historical data that the ACAM2000 vaccine given historically in Africa was about 85% protective against monkeypox. We know that these orthopoxvirus families respond to the same treatment, and that the vaccine is somewhat effective,” Lane said. said

She added that she doesn’t see any concerns surrounding the new vaccination policy.

“We really don’t see any vaccine hesitation, at least at this point,” she said.

Dr. Paulette Gray Rivera agreed that the intradermal strategy could be an effective way to increase supply.

“Scientists are actively studying to determine whether subcutaneous immune cells can activate an antibody response with equal or greater efficiency compared to the subcutaneous route.”