A new system for labeling racist incidents and acts of hate is named after Emmett Till.

There have been many racist incidents in Maryland over the past year, including targeted bomb threats at three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and vandals writing hate messages. at the door of the church. The state has now launched an alert system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate.

The Emmett Till Alerts system, named after a 14-year-old who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling a white woman, will act as an alert system in case of real threats.

“When the FBI director often said that the biggest threat from domestic terrorism is white supremacists, we need to take hate crime and terrorist threats seriously,” said Carl Snowden of the Council of African American Leaders in Ann Arundel County, Maryland, in a statement. conference time. news conference system announcement.

The new alert system, which went into effect this week, will notify black leaders across Maryland of any credible racist incidents or hate crimes that occur anywhere in the state.

Once a hate crime or racist incident is reported, a group of people decides whether to send an alert.

Emmett Till warnings will be sent out to 167 black Maryland elected officials, as well as national advocacy organizations, clergy and other leaders.

“The Emmett Till Alert system is a step in the right direction for our community to manage and heal itself,” said Antonio Palmer, senior pastor of the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrils, Maryland.

The new alert system aims to raise awareness of hate crimes.

The new alert system will consist of three levels: low, medium and high – the highest alert level signals a high likelihood of violence or death, Snowden told local television. WJZ.

“Not all hate crimes are investigated. Not all hate crimes are reported for various reasons. We’re going to make sure that every hate crime that we become aware of gets into this alert system,” Snowden said. .

This was reported by the company AlertMedia, which developed the system. local broadcaster WBAL that it will deliver alerts via text messages and email.

“Once they can identify incidents, they can really pull together and raise that awareness and connect with various community leaders, activists and politicians,” Sarah Pratley, AlertMedia’s vice president of global intelligence, told WBAL.

“According to the latest data, according to the FBI, hate crimes are on the rise across the United States, and it looks like this trend will continue,” she added.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment on the new alert system.

The news about Maryland’s Emmett Till Alert system comes after a Mississippi grand jury announced its decision not to indict the white woman whose allegation sparked Till’s lynching nearly 70 years ago.

Earlier this month, a grand jury in Leflore County, Mississippi, determined there was not enough evidence to charge Carolyn Bryant Donham with kidnapping and manslaughter, the Associated Press reported.

Till was kidnapped, tortured and killed after he was accused of whistling and grabbing Donham, a white woman, while visiting relatives in Mississippi.

Roy Bryant, Donham’s then-husband, and J.W. Milam, Roy Bryant’s half-brother, were tried for Till’s murder, but were quickly acquitted by an all-white jury.

Donham, who currently resides in North Carolina, has yet to publicly comment on the recent discovery of the arrest warrant.