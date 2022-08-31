New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Steroids can change brain structure and affect a person’s mood, according to a new study.

Dutch researchers conducted the study by examining the brains of nearly 25,000 steroid users and non-users. The team found that those who inhaled or took glucocorticoids, prescribed to reduce inflammation, experienced changes in the white and gray matter of their brains.

“This study shows that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoids are associated with a widespread reduction in white matter integrity,” study co-author Merel van der Meulen, who works at Leiden University Medical Center, said in a paper published Tuesday. magazine BMJ Open. In addition, white matter is essential for the brain as it connects cells to the entire nervous system of the body. A person may have trouble processing information and remembering events if there is less white matter. The study linked white matter deficits to depression and anxiety.

Despite symptoms such as depression and anxiety, patients are often treated with steroids for diseases such as asthma, arthritis and eczema. However, more research is needed to prove that steroids are the cause, the researchers note, but do “observe neuropsychiatric side effects in patients using glucocorticoids.”

Dutch academics conducted the study by analyzing brain data from 24,885 individuals from the UK Biobank, a population-based cohort study of adults recruited in the United Kingdom from 2006 to 2010. There are only about 800 volunteers in this database. Most of the database is non-steroid users.

The most significant drop in white matter that affected the structure of the brain was caused by long-term use of glucocorticoids by injection or tablets. However, those who inhaled steroids were still associated with lower processing speed, and users had smaller amygdala.

“To our knowledge, this is the largest study to date evaluating the association between glucocorticoid use and brain structure, and the first to investigate these associations in inhaled glucocorticoid users,” the study concluded. .