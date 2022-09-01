New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage and deep-fried chicken are at increased risk of developing colorectal cancer.

A study published Wednesday in BMJ US men who consume large amounts of processed foods have a 29% higher risk of being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. On the other hand, women do not follow the same pattern, the study said.

Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths worldwide. Moreover, more than half of the daily calories consumed by US adults come from ultra-processed foods.

“Processed meats, most of which fall into the category of ultra-processed foods, are a strong risk factor for colorectal cancer,” said study author Lu Wang, a postdoctoral fellow in the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and lead study author Lu Wang. and policy at Tufts University, in a statement. “Ultra-processed foods are high in sugars and low in fiber, which contribute to weight gain and obesity, and obesity is a risk factor for colorectal cancer.”

The researchers analyzed data from three other studies involving 200,000 men and women in the US every four years, who filled out a questionnaire asking participants how often they ate certain foods. About 46,341 men and 159,907 women were included in the study, with 1,294 cases of colorectal cancer in men and 1,922 cases in women between the ages of 24 and 28.

After adjusting for body mass index, the researchers concluded that men who consumed the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods had a higher risk of being diagnosed with a certain cancer. The biggest risks for men are consumption of sugar-rich drinks like sweet tea and soda, along with meat, poultry and seafood.

The study found no association between cancer and consumption of highly processed foods in women.

