Late-stage cervical cancer is on the rise among whites and blacks in the United States, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology say one of the factors leading to the rising number of cases is that young women and young adults are receiving fewer screenings. While cancer rates are declining overall in the US, increasing numbers of whites and blacks are being diagnosed with the deadly disease, according to a published study. International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.

Researchers conducted the study by analyzing data from 29,000 women from 2001 to 2018 and found a 1.3% annual increase in advanced cervical cancer. Whites between the ages of 40 and 44 in the South had the largest increase at 4.5% per year. The overall annual increase for white women was 1.69%.

The second highest annual increase was found among black women at 0.67%. However, the disease was found to be more common among black women, with the study showing 1.55 cases of cervical cancer per 100,000 black men, compared to 0.92 cases per 100,000 women.

Advanced stages of this cancer can be very fatal if left untreated or undiagnosed for too long. Stage 4 cervical cancer has a five-year survival rate of 17%.

Dr. Alex Francoeur, an OBGYN resident at UCLA and study author, hypothesized that the increase in disease may correlate with women not receiving the HPV vaccine.

“In previous research, we saw a sharp decline in cervical cancer among women who were eligible for the vaccine, suggesting a possible association between the vaccine and cervical cancer rates,” Francoeur said in a statement to UPI.

“We believe that HPV vaccination is reducing the overall incidence of cervical cancer in the US,” she added. “I think we need to do more research on how to screen our underinsured, rural and minority populations and continue to educate the public on the importance of vaccination.”

The American Cancer Society recommends screening for cervical cancer every five years between the ages of 25 and 65.