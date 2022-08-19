type here...
TOP STORIES A new study found that most people infected with...
TOP STORIES

A new study found that most people infected with the omicron variant were unaware of it.

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

According to a study conducted at a medical center in Los Angeles, California, most people who were likely to have been infected with the micron variant of COVID-19 were unaware of it.

Al Bello/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Al Bello/Getty Images

According to a study conducted at a medical center in Los Angeles, California, most people who were likely to have been infected with the micron variant of COVID-19 were unaware of it.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Most people likely to have contracted the omicron variant that causes COVID-19 did not know they had contracted the virus, which likely played a role in the rapid spread of omicrons, according to study published this week.

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit health organization based in Los Angeles, studied the infectious status of people during the U.S. omicron surge.

Omicron was first discovered in November 2021 and has become one of the most dominant variants of COVID-19. Common symptoms are usually less severe than other variants and include cough, headache, fatigue, sore throat and runny nose, the researchers said.

Omicron spreads at lightning speed. Scientists are trying to figure out why

Goats and soda

Omicron spreads at lightning speed. Scientists are trying to figure out why

What did the researchers find?

study analyzed 2479 blood samples of adult employees and patients Cedars-Sinai Medical Center around the time of the Omicron variant surge.

Of the 210 people who likely contracted the omicron variant — based on antibodies in their blood — 56% percent did not know they had the virus, the researchers found.

The UK has approved special booster shots for Omicron. They'll be coming to the US soon

The science

The UK has approved special booster shots for Omicron. They’ll be coming to the US soon

They also found that only 10% of those who didn’t know reported any symptoms associated with a cold or other type of infection.

“We hope people read these results and think, ‘I was just in a meeting where someone tested positive’ or ‘I just started to feel a little out of my element. Maybe I need to take a quick test.” said Dr. Susan Chengone of the authors of the study.

“The better we understand our own risks, the better we can protect the health of people and ourselves,” said Cheng, who runs the Healthy Aging Research Institute in the Department of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai’s Smidt Heart. institute.

The findings help us understand how the omicron spreads.

Lack of awareness may be a major factor in the rapid transmission of the virus between people, according to the study.

“The results of our study add to the evidence that undetected infections can increase transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Sandy Y. Jung, the study’s first author, who is a researcher at Cedars-Sinai.

How to protect yourself against the BA.5 Omicron sub-option

Consider it from NPR

How to protect yourself against the omicron BA.5 subvariant

“Low awareness of the infection likely contributed to the rapid spread of Omicron,” Young said.

While awareness was slightly higher among healthcare professionals, the researchers say it remained low overall.

The researchers say further research is needed, “involving more people from different ethnic groups and communities … to find out what specific factors are associated with a lack of awareness of the infection,” the press release said.

Previous articleKelly Rodney Case: California sex offender arrested on unrelated charges as a result of search for missing girl
Next articleUS Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Nebraska coach Scott Frost says the offensive lineman throws up 15-20 times per practice.

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said his players have a habit of vomiting during practice sessions under...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Masters expressed hope for McConnell’s support in the Arizona Senate race

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

NY Times Columnist Krugman Throws Cold Water on Biden’s Recent Successes: Not ‘Effective’ as Media Claims

off Video Kudlow blames Covid lockdown, government funding as Biden administration investigates...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge Blocks Florida ‘Wake Up’ Law By Governor DeSantis

closer Video DeSantis: Florida's 'Woke' Dying Place 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Florida Governor...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Brooke Shields shared an emotional video after daughter Rowan left for her sophomore year of college

closer Video Actress, model, mother and entrepreneur Brooke Shields joins Steve...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The brothers died after jumping off the ‘Joss Bridge’ on Martha’s Vineyard

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 19 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News