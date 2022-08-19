A new study found that most people infected with the omicron variant were unaware of it.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Al Bello/Getty Images

Most people likely to have contracted the omicron variant that causes COVID-19 did not know they had contracted the virus, which likely played a role in the rapid spread of omicrons, according to study published this week.

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit health organization based in Los Angeles, studied the infectious status of people during the U.S. omicron surge.

Omicron was first discovered in November 2021 and has become one of the most dominant variants of COVID-19. Common symptoms are usually less severe than other variants and include cough, headache, fatigue, sore throat and runny nose, the researchers said.

What did the researchers find?

study analyzed 2479 blood samples of adult employees and patients Cedars-Sinai Medical Center around the time of the Omicron variant surge.

Of the 210 people who likely contracted the omicron variant — based on antibodies in their blood — 56% percent did not know they had the virus, the researchers found.

They also found that only 10% of those who didn’t know reported any symptoms associated with a cold or other type of infection.

“We hope people read these results and think, ‘I was just in a meeting where someone tested positive’ or ‘I just started to feel a little out of my element. Maybe I need to take a quick test.” said Dr. Susan Chengone of the authors of the study.

“The better we understand our own risks, the better we can protect the health of people and ourselves,” said Cheng, who runs the Healthy Aging Research Institute in the Department of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai’s Smidt Heart. institute.

The findings help us understand how the omicron spreads.

Lack of awareness may be a major factor in the rapid transmission of the virus between people, according to the study.

“The results of our study add to the evidence that undetected infections can increase transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Sandy Y. Jung, the study’s first author, who is a researcher at Cedars-Sinai.

“Low awareness of the infection likely contributed to the rapid spread of Omicron,” Young said.

While awareness was slightly higher among healthcare professionals, the researchers say it remained low overall.

The researchers say further research is needed, “involving more people from different ethnic groups and communities … to find out what specific factors are associated with a lack of awareness of the infection,” the press release said.