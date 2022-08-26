A new round of Freedom Convoy reviews is coming. Here’s what you need to know

The investigation, which will examine the reasons the federal government took emergency action to end the Freedom Convoy protests last winter, is asking members of the public to share their stories about the occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Meanwhile, a parallel process of documenting the experiences of Ottawa residents during the crisis has announced hearings that will coincide with hearings on the inquiry.

Last week, the Emergency Commission on Public Order – the official name for the public inquiry – called on people to provide material describing what they experienced during the protests and their thoughts on the unprecedented application of the Emergency Act.

The Commission hopes to receive email responses by early September.a few weeks before the start of the hearing at the Library and Archives Canada on 19 September. Some of the submissions may be read aloud during the hearing.

“We hope the public – whether they participated in the protests, were affected by them or otherwise – has an opinion about the protests and the government’s use of the Emergency Act. “We will use this opportunity to participate in the work of the commission,” a representative of the commission said by e-mail.

New page on the commission website details what the investigation wants to know from the public.

The investigation will examine the measures taken by the federal government in accordance with the law and the circumstances that led to its implementation. Several witnesses, including police officers, business owners and protesters, are expected to testify.

“Among other things, the hearings will provide an opportunity for the commission and the public to hear clarifications from ministers and federal government officials. [of] why the government deemed it necessary to apply the Law on Emergency Situations,” said a spokesman for the Extraordinary Public Order Commission.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will appear before the commission, his office confirmed.

Tamara Leach, who organized a fundraiser for a protest in Ottawa that turned into a week-long blockade, hugs supporters as she leaves the Ottawa courthouse after being released on bail on March 7. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The Center for Justice for Constitutional Liberties, a group that has been linked to Freedom Convoy figures such as Tamara Leach, said last week it had not finalized its proposed list of witnesses for the Public Order Emergency Commission, adding that the final word would be commission. .

A full list of witnesses will be made public closer to the start of the investigation, a spokesman for the commission said.

Individuals or groups who have already been authorized to cross-examine witnesses or who have been granted other forms of “standing” during interrogationcan also testify themselves, the spokesman added.

Untold stories

The investigative effort to document the public experience of the occupation intersects with the focus of the Ottawa People’s Commission.

Grassroots Efforts, Ottawa People’s Commission issues invoices on its website as a place of performance [people’s] injuries and their losses, but also to hold accountable governments and authorities that failed to end the occupation and protect the health and safety of the population.”

Unlike the public inquiry, which will hold hearings uninterrupted until October 28, the Ottawa People’s Commission is expected to hold hearings and public meetings for several months at public locations, which have yet to be confirmed.

The first of these hearings will begin days after the start of the public inquiry “to make sure the investigation is under the spotlight,” said Alex Neave, one of the three commissioners who lead the people’s commission.

“We see it all as complementary,” said Neave, associate professor of international human rights law at the University of Ottawa and Dalhousie University.

“Obviously public bandwidth is limited… But I think there are ways that what comes out will build on each other.”

WATCH | The People’s Commission hopes to uncover the untold stories of the convoy: People’s Commission hopes to uncover convoy’s untold stories Duration 1:16 Alex Neave, one of the Ottawa People’s Convoy Seizure Commission’s three commissioners, says there are local stories still waiting to be told.

Neave said he hopes the people’s commission’s close focus on residents’ experiences will build trust and attract those who didn’t want to share their stories.

“I’ve already begun to hear that there are many, many people who are just too scared,” he said.

Both commissions plan to publish final reports in February 2023. Neve said the people’s commission may also release preliminary findings before the October 24 Ottawa municipal elections.

3 other checks in progress

Three other processes to study the consequences of the occupation and the application of the Law on Emergency Situations are underway.

A joint committee of senators and deputies began holding hearings on the implementation of the law in March, just weeks after the latest protesters were dispersed by more than a dozen police agencies.

Among other things, the committee heard from Secretary of Public Safety Marco Mendicino that the Ottawa Police Service’s control of Wellington Street – the artery before Parliament Hill that had become a bustling center of the occupation – created problems for the police.

The secretary of the committee said last week that as the House of Commons begins its fall session on September 19, additional committee meetings may take place.

Another group, the House of Commons Standing Committee on House Procedures and Business, met to discuss whether the Parliamentary precinct should be expanded to include Wellington Street.

Yasir Naqvi, an MP for the Ottawa Center and a member of the committee, said he would like the street to be permanently closed to vehicles.

“What I want to clarify is how do we encourage Canadians to participate in peaceful and legal protests, but not get them to the point that we saw in January and February of this year?” he said.

“I hope that all these different processes that are going on will help us move in this direction.”

WATCH | Don’t create a “security bunker”, MP says: Don’t create a ‘security bunker’, MP says Duration 1:04 Liberal MP Yasser Naqvi, a member of a House of Commons committee that is exploring the idea of ​​expanding Ottawa’s parliamentary precincts, says there is a need to balance people’s right to protest with keeping public spaces safe.

The Standing Committee on Procedures and Affairs of the House of Representatives will prepare a report with recommendations, but the timing is unclear.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General of the City of Ottawa conducts a review of the city’s response to the occupation. Many complained that it took too long for the Ottawa Police Service to take drastic action against illegal protesters.

A public consultation took place last month to help determine the scope of this review; details should be announced in the coming weeks.

The audit does not involve public hearings and accepts anonymous submissions from the public. The date of publication of the auditor’s report has not been set.