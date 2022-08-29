A new report shows that drinking more than 6 drinks a week leads to serious health risks, especially for women.

Drinking more than six drinks a week is linked to a high risk of health problems, including cancer, according to new guidelines released on Monday.

And for women who drink three or more drinks a week, the risk of harm increases more dramatically than men, studies show. These results explain why the Canadian Center for Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), a national advisory body, recommends that people drink less per week.

“The main message of this project is that when it comes to alcohol, less is more. Everyone should try to cut down on their drinking,” said Katherine Paradis, CCSA Senior Researcher and Policy Analyst and Co-Chair Canadian guidelines for low-risk drinking.

It’s no secret that alcohol is bad, experts say. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified it as a group 1 carcinogen (carcinogenic to humans) for decades.

But not everyone knows that alcohol use is associated with numerous health risks, including at least seven types of cancer, Paradis said.

That’s why the advice that the public can weigh in talks about the health risks and how they increase with the amount of drinking. With alcohol consumption on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, some health officials say this new report and consumption advice could further highlight the health risks.

“It means putting down the hammer to say, ‘Look, pay attention to what you’re doing.’ And hopefully people will take notice,” said Dr. Fawaad ​​Iqbal, a radiation oncologist at the Durham Regional Cancer Center in Oshawa, Ontario.

WATCH | Why most Canadians don’t know about alcoholcancer risks?

“People in Canada have a right to know”

But experts say the risks associated with drinking need to be made clearer beyond these recommendations. Iqbal and those who worked on the CCSA guidelines want to see cancer warnings and the number of standard drinks listed on alcohol bottles or cans.

“Whether consumers decide to use this information or not is up to them. But there’s a lot of evidence that if you say straight and centered, “It’s bad for your health and you can get cancer because of it,” people will change their decision-making about how much they drink, Iqbal said.

Since the last recommendations on drinking were published in 2011, data on health problems and alcohol use has changed a lot, Paradis said. That’s why Paradis and his colleagues reviewed dozens of studies on alcohol and health as part of their new guidelines.

While all levels of alcohol consumption come with some risks, their report shows a range of risks depending on how many glasses of wine or bottles of beer a person drinks each week.

For example, they found that the health risk was negligible or low when drinking two or fewer glasses of wine per week. If the amount of drinking increases to three to six standard drinks per week, the risk of health problems is moderate.

But drinking more than six glasses of wine or cider a week makes the risk of health problems “increasingly high.”

“We know it will be amazing and some people might even get upset about it. But we did not embark on this project to win a popularity contest among scientists,” Paradis said.

“Our whole point of view on this project is that people in Canada have a right to know.”

Alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer

The new results differ significantly from the 2011 recommendations created by the CCSA. They offered no more than 10 standard drinks per week for women and 15 standard drinks per week for men.

Paradis says one of the reasons the 2011 recommendations were higher was the belief that alcohol is good for cardiovascular health. But now new research shows that is probably not the case anymore, she said.

“In fact, in our own study, we found that alcohol in small doses is neither good nor bad for protecting against certain cardiovascular diseases. At higher doses, it does have a detrimental effect,” she said.

According to the report, alcohol consumption in Canada causes about 7,000 cancer deaths each year.

Beer on the shelves of a liquor store in Vancouver, file photo from July 12, 2019. Drinking more than six glasses of wine or cider a week makes the risk of health problems “increasingly higher,” the new guidelines say. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to the report, especially for women, drinking three or more drinks per week is associated with a greater risk of health problems compared to men. They include several causes, including differences in metabolism.

According to Paradis, the risk of breast cancer increases with the amount of alcohol. one in 35 women will die due to breast cancer in Canada.

“If you drink six drinks a week, you increase your chances of becoming that woman by 10%,” she said, adding that the risk starts with one or two standard drinks a week.

Allison Garber, a Halifax communications business owner and sobriety advocate, said she would like to know more about the increased risk of cancer sooner. Both her mother and grandmother had breast cancer and lost her mother to cancer.

“I think this report will save a lot of lives,” she said, adding that it’s nice to see an increased focus on education.

“I do think it’s an individual choice whether people drink alcohol or not, but I think it’s fundamentally important that it’s a conscious choice.”

Label health risks

Some Canadians report an increase in heavy drinking over the past few years.

BUT Statistics Canada survey released in 2021 shows that many Canadians don’t just pour themselves one glass. Nearly one in five who took the survey said they drank five or more drinks – the equivalent of a bottle of wine – on the days they reported drinking in the previous month.

The agency says this is higher than before COVID-19.

Specifically, according to a report from the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction, drinking three or more drinks per week is associated with a greater risk of health problems compared to men. (Justin Boulne/CBC)

The CCSA report was launched before the pandemic, but Paradis says adults need to know more about the alcohol they buy and how it can affect their health.

Paradis and other report authors, along with Iqbal, say that bottles of wine and other alcohol should clearly label health warnings and nutritional information. She adds that people should be able to count their drinks to know how much alcohol they’re consuming, but they can’t do that unless it’s explicitly stated on the label.

“The main message we want to get across is that, in general, alcohol is bad for your health, and that when it comes to alcohol, the less you drink, the better,” Paradis said.

The guide will most likely become the official guide this fall.