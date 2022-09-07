New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz released a 30-second television ad supporting a political committee on his Democrat opponent John Fetterman in 2013 when he allegedly pulled a gun on a black jogger.

American Leadership Action released the ad, titled “Chase,” and said Fetterman, then the mayor of Braddock, “chased an innocent, unarmed black man.” After the ad, Jagger went to interview Christopher Miares, where he described Fetterman pulling out a gun and pointing it at his chest.

“I mean, a mayor with a shotgun and six other cops around me. What else can I do?” Jagger said in the statement that he raised his hands in surrender.

Fetterman said in an interview that he believes he did the “right thing” and broke the law in doing so.

The ad ends by calling Fetterman “reckless, dangerous” and “wrong for Pennsylvania.”

“We know John Fetterman hates to answer tough questions and refuses to debate. He needs to answer for what he did and ultimately he needs to apologize for it,” Brittany Yannick, director of communications for the Oz campaign, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement. .

The pro-Oz ad initially aired Tuesday as part of a $500,000 ad campaign and will air on networks with high black viewership, including the Oprah Winfrey Network, MSNBC and ESPN. NBC first reported the announcement.

Fetterman has defended his actions in the 2013 incident, claiming he heard gunshots and saw a man run away. He said he began chasing the man with his gun, eventually catching him and taking him into custody until police arrived.

Fetterman has acknowledged that the incident, which happened nine years ago, was wrong, and spoke about the incident in a video during his 2021 campaign.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Miares is currently in a state prison in Somerset County for an unrelated crime, and Fetterman lied about everything that happened that day. However, Miares was clear in his support for Fetterman’s Senate bid, saying, “I hope he becomes a senator.”

“Even with all I’ve said, it’s inhumane to believe that one mistake can define a man’s life,” Miares wrote to the Enquirer.

The announcement came in a recent editorial by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which said the paper’s editorial board questioned Fetterman’s ability to serve in the Senate given his inability to debate Oz after suffering a stroke in May.

Oz’s campaign has taken aim at Fetterman’s health after he dropped out of talks ahead of the November election. Oz said Fetterman should not reveal his “radical views” through the debate, but Fetterman’s campaign is attacking Oz for his stroke recovery.

A Franklin & Marshall College poll had Fetterman leading Oz 43% to 40% as of Aug. 25, and a recent Emerson College poll showed a 4-point lead over Oz.