A new mission for one of the local veterans: to fill in the gaps in the VA’s care of his reservation.

POPL, Mont. When Jestin Dupree retired from the military in 2014 after 17 years of service, he was tired.

“In the end, I went abroad five times. I was in Bosnia in 2001, Afghanistan in 2003, Iraq in 2005, Iraq in 2007. [Iraq] back in 2010,” he says, “my body was…the check engine light came on.”

He moved home to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana, but did not immediately calm down. He boarded the Assiniboine and The Sioux Tribal Council is there, and even traveled to Washington, D.C. to testify before the Senate about caring for family veterinarians. He was invited to serve as one of 15 veterans in the first-ever Virginia Secretary of State competition. Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs. It was around the time that he realized that he was trying to help his people without taking the time to help himself.

“I think I was so busy… Leaving the army with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, I couldn’t get medical help,” he recalls.

And when he tried to get help, he said it wasn’t easy.



According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the military at proportional rates. higher than any other groupbut they often have problems accessing medical care because VA objects are far away or not loaded. It took Dupree six months to get an appointment, he said, and when he did, the GP wasn’t a veterinarian, he wasn’t a native, and it didn’t go well.

“My first time I really opened up with mental health. Having gone through these countries that I have been through and through these situations, many of my friends have committed suicide that I have worked with,” he says, “To hear how a guy who has never been through what I have been through, say to me, you know, to me it was like he was brushing it off.”

Studies show that local veterinarians higher incidence PTSD, and Dupree says there is still a strong stigma around getting mental health help. That first bad experience was enough to put him off.

“They called me four days later and I said, ‘You know what? Do me a favor, lose my number. Never call me again. I feel uncomfortable talking to you,” he says. .

What really made Dupree feel better was helping other veterans. He took a job with the tribal government, checking on veterinarians throughout the reservation, which stretches 90 miles along U.S. Route 2 in northeast Montana.

“Life is a little slower, but in turn, I enjoy meeting other veterans. Many of them don’t know what help is available to them,” says Dupree.

Sometimes Dupree drives veterinarians to appointments at the Veterans Hospital in Billings, Montana, about 10 hours round trip, and that’s in the summer when it’s not snowing. On other days, he just makes his rounds, checking on elderly veterans who don’t have cell phones or the internet. And some of the vets he likes to visit because he’s having fun, like Kenneth Ryan, the former leader of the tribe.



“You can’t become the leader of your tribe until you go to war,” Ryan said, explaining why the natives serve in such large numbers.

Ryan joined the army in 1965 to become a paratrooper. Instead, the army decided he was too good at typing and forced him to do clerical work. It was difficult because Ryan wasn’t sure he was truly following the warrior tradition. But his elders told him that he was.

“They called you and you went, you didn’t say no.” And you would have done whatever they told you,” he says.

Veterans are honored at tribal ceremonies and festivals, and Ryan says he was greeted home with a song.

“Well, they sang this song for me. So that’s what I am – I’m a veteran. And I am one of the most privileged people in the whole world,” says Ryan.

Jestin Dupree says his new mission is to help veterans access their VA benefits and fill gaps in VA care on the reservation.

“For example, if I didn’t do anything today, I would check every single one of them,” he says.