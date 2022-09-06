New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A New Mexico judge has removed a county commissioner from office and disqualified him from running for office in the future in response to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots.

New Mexico State District Court Judge Francis Mathieu issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently bars Cowboys for Trump co-founder Coy Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of trespassing on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

Additionally, the ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in southern New Mexico’s Otero County.

The judge ruled that Griffin was involved in “sworn insurrection” at the US Capitol and that he violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“Mr. Griffin aided the rebellion although he did not personally participate in the violence,” Matthew wrote. “By joining the mob and trespassing on regulated capital grounds, Mr. Griffin assisted in delaying congressional election-certification processes.”

This is the first time since 1869 that a government official has been disqualified from office under Section 3 by a court. press release From Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a nonprofit government ethics watchdog in Washington, DC

The NAACP previously called for Griffin’s removal from public office in August and accused him of trying to disenfranchise voters.

Elected in 2018, Griffin survived a recall vote last year but did not run for re-election or any other office in November.

“Today’s verdict is yet more evidence of blatant tyranny in our great country,” Griffin told Fox News Digital. “My actions on January 6th were driven by concern, but only on a peaceful basis. My concern was lobbying Mike Pence to say election laws were violated and vote yes/no. . . I was concerned about laws being broken and only wanted those laws upheld and respected.

The statement continued, “I can only pray that my presence and the presence of many others will encourage Mike Pence to give states the statutory authority to more closely monitor the results of the 2020 election and to give those states the power to certify the vote. At the state level.”

Griffin told Fox News Digital that “over time, we’ve proven that we’re in our position that our elections have been compromised.” He said he had no “intentions” of “rebellion or rebellion” when he went to the Capitol.

Griffin called it a “disgrace” that a “liberal district court judge” fired him.

“Not only did he not have the jurisdiction to do that, but it failed miserably because he filed a recall against me after January 6,” Griffin explained, adding that his character was assassinated in the legal process.

