A New Mexico judge cited sedition to remove a county commissioner from office

A New Mexico county official convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol must be immediately removed from office for participating in the riot, a judge ruled Tuesday.

District Court Judge Francis Matthews Stated Kouy Griffin, an Otero County commissioner, is now disqualified from holding public office because he violated Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment Participating in the January 6 Rebellion, as well as rallying others to the siege.

“They took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States… [and then] Engaged in rebellion after being sworn in,” Judge Mathew wrote.

The ruling against Griffin, who made headlines earlier this year by refusing to certify his county’s election results, follows similar, high-profile Fourteenth Amendment challenges to incumbent lawmakers across the country.

Noah Bookbinder — president of Citizens for Accountability and Ethics in Washington, or CREW — said it was the first time since the Civil War that any public official had been removed under the Fourteenth Amendment, which bars anyone from holding office. Federal office if they commit or support any form of rebellion or insurrection against the US

This little-known provision was inserted into the Fourteenth Amendment in the wake of the Civil War, Bookbinder says, as a way to exclude those who were part of the Confederacy from ever again holding public office. They say it was used in the 1860s and has rarely been used since.

“We’ve been fortunate as a country that there haven’t been many episodes of insurgency — and certainly not insurgencies in which elected officials have played a role,” Bookbinder says. “But now we have this thing where the people of America staged an armed rebellion to stop the legally mandated counting of votes and the peaceful transfer of power. This was indeed what the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment had in mind. .”

CREW represented three New Mexico residents who filed a civil lawsuit against Griffin last March seeking his removal.

According to the judge’s ruling, Griffin’s group, Cowboys for Trump, “played a key role in the Stop the Still mobilization effort” against then-Vice President Mike Pence before Jan. 6, 2021, the court said. And there is also footage of Griffin illegally breaching several security barriers and causing violence by rallying rioters with bullhorns.

The judge ordered that effective immediately, Griffin is “barred for life” from serving as a senator, congressman, elector, or holding any civil or military office, federal or in any state.

Albuquerque Journal is Reported Griffin’s commission term expires at the end of the year, but he is considering a run for sheriff.

Bookbinder says he expects Griffin to appeal the decision. In a civil lawsuit last month, Griffin tried unsuccessfully to have the lawsuit dismissed, Journal Reported.

Regardless of what happens next, Bookbinder says this is the first time a court has ruled that what happened on January 6 was a rebellion. They say the decision sends a message to other public officials across the country who are violating the 2020 election results as well as other democratic norms.

“The court’s decision sends a message that the powerful cannot rise up against the enforcement of the laws of the United States and the peaceful transfer of power without consequence,” he says, “and that the country must be protected from those who subvert our democratic principles.”

Some high-profile legal efforts to remove public officials from office in January 6 have so far failed.

Take it in March The case was blocked The Republican is trying to dissuade North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorne from running for re-election. And in May, officials in Georgia ruled that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green could remain on the ballot after her role in the Capitol riots.

Earlier this year in New Mexico, Otero County commissioners refused to certify the county’s primary election, citing unfounded claims about voting machine security. The state Supreme Court then ordered the county to certify. Commissioner Ultimately voted 2-1 for ratificationNot alone with Griffin.