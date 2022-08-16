New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Just file it under “better late than never”.

Bob Jablonski of Jersey City, NJ was just 14 years old in 1947 when he visited the Jersey City Free Public Library’s James J. Ferris checked out Oden Rudolph’s book “Hitler” from a high school branch, the Hudson Reporter reported last week. .

Jablonski returned the book to the library 75 years later — at exactly 89, according to the same outlet.

For an easy frame of reference, in 1947 — the year Jablonski checked the book — Bell Laboratories invented the transistor, Jackie Robinson became the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball, and England’s Princess Elizabeth announced her engagement to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. .

Jablonski found the book while cleaning out his family home, he told the reporter.

He returned the book in apparently perfect shape.

His original reference card was also kept inside, the reporter said.

“The staff was anxious to see the condition of the book and to learn more about Jablonski’s library experience in 1947,” the reporter said, adding that Jablonski “could not recall the exact details” of the visit back in 1947.

The big question: What kind of late fee was required for a book that was 75 years overdue?

As it turned out, the Jersey City Free Public Library eliminated overdue fines a year ago in February 2021.

“The burden of fines placed on our patrons is significant, and we recognize that overdue fines are a form of social inequality, creating barriers to accessing library services for those who need them most,” said Library Director Jeffrey Trzesiak. In a statement last year announcing the change.

“We hope that going fine-free will help bring more community members to the library.”

By reducing late-book fines, the Jersey City library became the largest fine- and fee-free institution in the Garden State, NJ.com noted at the time, “Nationwide, there are hundreds of library systems [already] Switched.”

The New York Public Library in New York City also eliminated late penalties last year.

“We are happy to remove barriers that may prevent patrons from walking through our doors.”

“It’s amazing to see patrons at branches across the country returning their overdue items,” the organization said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Since the New York Public Library eliminated late penalties last year,” the library added, “we’ve seen returns with decades of original due dates.”

“Since our mission is to inspire lifelong learning,” the organization added, “we are happy to remove barriers that may prevent patrons from walking through our doors.”

The American Library Association (ALA), headquartered in Chicago, also weighed in on the return of an NJ book decades after its due date.

“What’s wonderful about libraries is that they both testify to and test our collective sense of social responsibility, the idea of ​​give and take, the interconnectedness we all have,” Kerry Ward, interim director of communications and marketing. ALA, told Fox News Digital via email.

Returning the book was “an act of recognizing that what makes this book or movie or laptop really special is that it’s not mine — but all of us.”

“When someone returns a book they borrowed from the library after two weeks or 75 years, that’s a social responsibility,” added Ward.

She said the return of Jablonski’s book was “an act of recognizing that what makes this book or movie or laptop really special is that it’s not mine, but all of us.”

Jablonski isn’t the only one, who recently returned a long-overdue book to the library.

Another person returned the book to the library after 48 years. Just check out the tweet below explaining the book Boomerang.

And in Philadelphia, a patron recently “returned a book dated February 1978,” according to a tweet.

Many people with direct personal knowledge of out-of-date books pondered this issue.

Gene Purcell of Columbia, Maryland, a former volunteer public school librarian, told Fox News Digital that it’s “never too late” to return an overdue library book.

She said even if there is a late fee for the return, paying it is a relief from guilt.

“Think of the relief you’ll feel when you return that book and you pay your fee,” she said. “The guilt you feel when you run into an overdue book can be very sharp.”

She added, “And somebody else wants that book. Think about it.”

A volunteer elementary school librarian in the Boston area told Fox News Digital, “Honestly, we’re glad the book came back late.”

“They’re like old friends to us,” she said. “For example, I remember being so excited to see the ‘Curious George’ book back after a two-year hiatus!”

“If this happened to me, I would avoid the library,” the North Carolina college student told Fox News Digital. “I hate to say it, but it’s the truth.”

He added, “My mom would make me get all my high school library books at the end of the year—it was so embarrassing.”

According to the Guinness Book of World Records website, the world’s largest ever fine for an overdue library book is $345.14.

The amount was “at two cents a day” for the book of poems “Days and Deeds,” which Emily Canelos-Sims checked out of the Kewanee Public Library in Kewanee, Illinois, in April 1955, the organization noted.

“Although the book dates back to April 19, 1955, Emily found it at her mother’s house 47 years later and presented the library with a check for the overdue fine,” the site adds.

As for the Jersey City Free Public Library, the leadership there was happy to get their book back.

They encourage everyone who borrows their books and materials to return the books and materials late.

Kate Davis, assistant director of the Jersey City Free Public Library, told the Hudson Reporter, “If anyone sees the same situation as Mr. Jablonski, don’t worry about paying thousands of dollars in fines.”

She added, “Even after 70 years, Mr. Jablonski returned the book for nothing, and you can too.”