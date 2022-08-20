New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An elementary school in New Jersey is changing its name after a successful year-long campaign to end its slave ownership ties to Thomas Jefferson.

Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange, New Jersey has been renamed Delia Bolden Elementary School in honor of the area’s first black female high school graduate, according to NJ Advance Media.

The name was selected from a short list by the student body. Many of the proposed names were of individuals related to the local area, while others had no reference to a person living or dead.

Alternative choices include “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Elementary School” and “New Heritage Elementary School.”

The school claims that the initiative was proposed and led by the students. However, faculty members have voiced their support and assistance.

“I want to make the point that Thomas Jefferson owned over 600 slaves,” said board member Kavi Telsford on the subject at a June meeting. “He freed two people while he was alive and seven after his death, which means I have a 1.5% chance of being free in Thomas Jefferson’s world. So, I’m not grateful to them. I’m grateful to the people who made it happen. I could actually be free and I can be with you today.”

The school superintendent praised the decision.

“Seeing the work that (the students) did, I think it exceeded the expectations of all of us who were involved in that conversation, when it came to the end result, a strong relationship with governance to really engage our students and make this a real-life civics lesson,” Superintendent Ronald Taylor said. .

It has become a popular trend in the United States to rename schools in honor of historical figures deemed malicious or insufficiently moral.

Last year, the Waukegan Board of Education in Chicago proposed renaming Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School after determining the historical figures owned slaves or supported slavery.