A new exhibition in Los Angeles explores the complex history of black cinema.

Academy Museum in Los Angeles celebrate key moments in black cinema from the 1890s to 1971. His new exhibitionRegeneration,” includes a clip of Hattie McDaniel, the first black woman to win an Academy Award, as she gives her Thanksgiving speech 1940.

The seven gallery rooms feature performances and costumes such as Lena Horne’s dress and the Nicholas brothers’ home movies. One room features a staircase with the word “colored” written on it, recreating individual movie theaters of the time, guiding black and brown audiences to balconies.

Josephine Baker singing and dancing for the camera in the 1920s and there are numerous video clips of legends such as Cicely Tyson and Sidney Poitier.

The showcase begins with an 1898 silent film of two vaudeville performers.

“This is the earliest known image of black people kissing on film,” says Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum. The exhibition features two prints. Something good – Negro kiss, recently found at the USC Film Archive and Norway. Stewart believes the film was a novelty among the kissing film genres that were popular at the time.



“There were earlier depictions of blacks in that era, and they steal chickens, eat watermelons, and smoke from their huts. And the stereotypes that came from the minstrel tradition,” Stewart says. “And what we see in these footage is two beautifully dressed black people showing love and fun. And it’s a revelation to see it so early.”

For the exhibition, the museum restored a 1939 film titled Reform School. In a departure from her previous subordinate roles, actress Louise Beavers plays the warden in the film, which was one of many so-called “racing films” made for black audiences from the 1910s to the 1940s. Among them are cowboy films, thrillers, action-adventure films and much more.

“We see a wealth of black performers, not just playing moms and butlers, as they were during their time in Hollywood, as they weren’t given the full performance at the time,” says co-curator Doris Berger. “They should have been and could have been, as we see in this parallel film history.”

Co-curator Rhea Combs hopes people will walk away from the exhibition with a sense of new possibilities and possibilities.

“There were people working in front of and behind the camera who advocated, fought, moved forward and used this new technology and this art form to really create these vibrant, rich stories that highlight the complexities and all of the humanity of black people and look like a kind of American history. through the lens of African Americans,” says Combs.

The exhibition includes performances from black-only musicals and documentaries about the civil rights era, all leading up to 1971, when Melvin Van Peeble’s film Song Baadasssss by Sweet Sweetback was released. In the same year, Robert Goodwin made an indie film black chariot, about the underground movement group Black Power. The museum has restored a copy of the rarely shown film.

The cinematic review ends just before the Blexploitation films in the 1970s, when Shaft, super fly and Pam Grier Foxy Brown films were shown for the first time.

“Regeneration is a lot of history,” Stewart says. “It shows us that throughout the Harlem Renaissance, the civil rights era, there were creative people who used the movie as a vehicle to fight for black freedom.”

Renowned filmmaker Charles Burnett was one of the first to see the exhibition. “For me, history began here, in this museum,” he says. “Realizing that we were involved in filmmaking at a very early age is, in a sense, rediscovering our history. If I had known about this earlier, I wonder what impact it would have had on my filmmaking.”

The curators of the exhibition say they hope that museum visitors will not only take a fresh look at the history of cinema, but also start conversations about representation and more.



“The bottom line is that this work had to be done. She’s overdue. It is important. This is a crucial work,” says director Ava DuVernay. She advised the exhibition, which she says “showcases generations of black artists whose shoulders we support, artists who have challenged society, who have rebelled against norms and notions of what they can and should be.” Their very presence on screen and behind the camera was an act. revolution, a cultural, political and emotional victory that echoes through the generations, a triumph that changed the way we blacks saw ourselves and the way we were seen.”



The Academy Museum exhibition “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971” runs from August 21, 2022 to April 9, 2023.