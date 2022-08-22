New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in the city of Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the country’s National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) said on Monday.

Testing showed a genetic link to the 2018-2020 outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which killed nearly 2,300 people, said a statement from Placide Mbala, chief of the Pathogen Genomics Laboratory at the INRB.

Another fire from that outbreak killed six people last year. Congo’s most recent outbreak was in a different part of the country and was declared over in July after five deaths.

Ebola sometimes lingers in the eyes, central nervous system and body fluids of survivors and flares up years later.

The statement said the case was confirmed against the woman who died on August 15 after being admitted to a hospital in Beni on July 23.

“Our preliminary findings suggest that this case represents a new flare-up of the 2018-2020 Nord Kivu/Ituri outbreak, initiated by transmission of Ebola virus from persistently infected survivors or those who have experienced relapse,” it said.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the source.

At least 131 female contacts have been identified, including 60 frontline healthcare workers, 59 of whom were vaccinated against Ebola, the statement said.

Authorities are investigating a suspected Ebola case in Beni after the death of a 46-year-old woman, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

Congo’s dense tropical forests are a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus, which causes fever, body aches and diarrhea.

The country has recorded 14 outbreaks since 1976. The 2018-2020 outbreak in the east was the largest in Congo and the second largest ever recorded, with nearly 3,500 total cases.