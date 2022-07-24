A new documentary tells the stories behind Don McLean’s cult hit American Pie.

American producer Spencer Proffer still remembers when he first heard this song. American Pie over 50 years ago.

“I realized that this was an epic job – and because I was very socially and politically motivated, and then this country was divided … it really hit a nerve,” he said. Day 6 Guest host Saroja Coelho.

The song was a creative product singer-songwriter Don McLean. When it was first released in 1971, the full song was eight minutes and 42 seconds long.

Initially, radio stations only played half of the song because the entire excerpt would not fit on one side of a 45 rpm record. “But it got such a big reaction on the radio that a couple of stations were smart enough to play the whole thing – and it blew up,” Proffer said.

American Pie is the subject of Proffer’s latest documentary, The day the music died. In it, Proffer explores the meaning of McLean’s song, while McLean himself recounts the 1959 plane crash that killed musician Buddy Holly, to whom the song refers.

The documentary premiered on July 19 on Paramount+.

Proffer spoke to Coelho about American Pie, McLean and Holly’s connection and controversy in the United States at the time. Here is part of their conversation.

What struck you so much about this song?

Personally, I had different images, visual images in words. There were different themes. Curiosity overwhelmed me as I wondered who the jester was? Since Bob Dylan was very popular at the time, he was called a jester. Who was the king? Elvis just showed up after his fantastic comeback special.

There was a march and I remembered the civil rights march and I didn’t know if he meant it. I knew there was a lot of controversy in America and I thought maybe there was some element to it in the form of a great campfire song with a fantastic melody.

So it just hit me like a piece of art…and when I heard it, it really gave me goosebumps.

We’ve just heard an excerpt from the documentary where Ed Freeman, who produced the original song, called it a celebration of an unfulfilled dream. What was going on in America and how did the song… cut through that?

What I think happened because I was there, there were a lot of protests, a lot of marches against the war. There was a lot of duplicity. Just a few years ago, in ’68, [late U.S. senator Robert] Kennedy was assassinated. Martin Luther King was assassinated.

When you talk about death and resurrection of discovery, what that means, Buddy Holly was actually a poet. And when he, unfortunately, died in a plane crash, it touched Don very much. And he felt lonely, because that day, the music, in a sense, died to him.

Rebirth was what he hinted at in the song, that we can all be reborn, we can all have dreams, hopes and aspirations for a better world, and I think this song says it all.

McLean performing “American Pie” for his 50th birthday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. It was here that on February 3, 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper performed. The deaths of three men partially inspired American Pie. (Morling Manor Music Corporation)

You make me think of the text: “This will be the day I die.” So this is a tribute to Buddy Holly, isn’t it?

This is a direct tribute to all of us. Buddy was just a propeller for this idea. But you know, when music dies, we all die with it, because music is a woven tapestry. [into] all our lives.

But, yes, the trigger was when Buddy Holly died when he was such an important figure in regional music in America. This was the beginning of the next chapter, and Don wanted it to go on forever.

What Don did in his own brilliance was that he decided it was time to reveal what he really meant, and my job was to give him a platform to do so.

You talked about how the song was inspired by the tragic death of Buddy Holly – also Ritchie Valens. [and] JP (The Big Bopper) Richardson – all in 1959. Young musicians in their prime on this big tour. What did Don McLean tell you about what those deaths meant to him, what this moment?

He told me what it meant to him…it shocked him emotionally and gave him the inspiration to chronicle not only how he felt as a result, but that the song wasn’t about them. This is just a starting point.

Song about America. Song about the world. That’s why we have a cover in Spanish. We have Jade Bird, a fantastic new American artist from England who made a new version that was released as a cross promotion single. [the film]to bring the film to the attention of the younger generation, because when she was a little girl growing up in England, the song touched her too.

McLean (right) meets singer Ritchie Valens’ sister Connie Valens backstage at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. (Morling Manor Music Corporation)

So this is more than just Buddy Holly. There is a separate movie about Buddy Holly, which, oddly enough, is directed by a dear friend of mine who produced the Ray Charles film. This is not it. This is not a Buddy Holly movie. This is a film about the past, present and future of the song.

Making this film is clearly a passion project for you. Why do you think this song still sounds in you?

For me it’s timeless because the melody and the music [are] timeless, and the lyrics are just an epic tale. It’s like a poem that doesn’t stop. The best of Robert Frost, the best of Shakespeare is embodied in the way Don MacLean wrote his poem called American Pie.

Times are different now than when American Pie was written, but right now we are living in a moment of tension and separation and so many moments of fear. Do you think that makes the song relevant again?

This makes it relevant. This makes it eternal. It is a reflection of what happened then, what is happening now. All the same. We are all on the same planet.

I think the poignancy and timeliness of Paramount+ and Viacom bringing Don, me and [manager Kirt Webster’s] the vision to present it to the world today is just a happy time.

The song is relevant today, but it has been timeless for decades.

Producer Pedro Sanchez. The questions and answers have been edited for greater length and clarity.