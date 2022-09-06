A new COVID booster could be the last thing you need for a year, federal officials say.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The US has reached a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic, federal health officials say.

In the future, COVID-19 could be treated like the flu: one annual shot will provide protection from serious illness for a year for most people.

“Barring any new options for curved balls, for the vast majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where one annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness throughout the year,” he said. White House COVID Response Coordinator Ashish Jha at a briefing on Tuesday.

The federal government has begun rolling out a new round of boosters for the fall are updated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, targeting both the parent coronavirus and the two omicron sub-variants that currently cause most infections.

These vaccines may be changed again if new options become dominant in the future, the way the flu shot works. Every fall, people receive a new flu vaccine designed to protect against any strains of the virus that may be circulating that season. It is hoped that COVID boosters will act the same way.

Jha warned that the elderly and those with health issues that make them more vulnerable to severe illness may need more frequent stimulation. But for most people, Jha is hoping this latest booster will be the last shot they need for at least another year.

Throughout the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 has been incredibly unpredictable and evolved much faster than anyone expected, so officials say they will continue to monitor the virus closely and stand ready to reprogram vaccines again if needed.

“You have to put a wild card out of left field,” White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the briefing. If that happens, he says the recommendations could change. But, “if we continue the evolution moving along the BA.5 sub-line”, he says the annual survey should be able to capture everything there is as a dominant option.

But there is still debate about how powerful the new accelerators will be. Some infectious disease experts aren’t convinced the updated vaccines will be a game changer because they haven’t been tested enough to see how well they work.

“I think the risk here is that we’re putting all our eggs in one basket,” Dr. Celine Gunder, senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told NPR. “We are only focused on booster vaccinations. I think the problem is that people are looking for the silver bullet. And boosters are not a silver bullet against COVID.”

Federal officials are concerned that a small number of people will sign up for new boosters due to low demand for initial booster shots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only 34% of people over 50 received a second booster.

So, as winter approaches, the administration is urging everyone aged 12 and over to get boosts immediately to help protect themselves and the more vulnerable people around them. People should wait at least two months from their last vaccination and at least three months from their last exposure. But they can sign up for the COVID booster at the same time they get the flu shot.

Since Congress has refused to provide additional funding to fight the pandemic, the new boosters will likely be the last free COVID shots. People who have insurance will cover them through their policies. The administration says it is working to ensure that those who are not insured have access to future COVID-19 shots.