A new Conservative leader will be elected today. Here’s what to expect

The Conservative Party of Canada will elect a new leader today after a months-long race that has at times been marked by high drama and sectarian infighting, but also marked by record turnout.

To avoid a repeat of the last leadership election – when technical problems delayed the final result until the early hours of the morning – the party began running ballots through its tabulating machines earlier this week.

A team of party volunteers worked around the clock to process the mountain of ballots cast for five candidates in this race: Conservative MPs Scott Aitchison, Pierre Poialivre and Leslyn Lewis, former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, and former Ontario MP Roman Baber.

An impressive 417,987 ballots were due to be counted this week, according to party data, an unprecedented number for a Canadian political party contest.

Campaign monitors – officials of each of the campaigns – closely followed the developments in the process to ensure the integrity of the elections.

“We don’t have to worry about issues with the voting machine, so the results should be smooth,” said Rob Baterson, party president.

“A button will be pressed and poof, we’ll see a tab.”

In each round of vote counting, the party will announce the number of points received by each candidate. The final result is expected sometime after 6:00 pm ET.

At an impasse with liberals

The new leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition will lead a party that seeks to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and end his nearly seven-year government, which has been plagued by problems in recent months such as ongoing chaos at the airport, passport control. delays in processing documents, a backlog in the immigration system, and sky-high inflation.

Despite these problems, recent federal polls show that liberals and conservatives are still head to head.

And it could be years before a new Tory leader gets a chance to take on Trudeau in the general election, because a trust and supply deal signed by the prime minister with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh earlier this year could ensure the Liberals stay in power until as long as the planned 2025 campaign.

Instead, the new leader’s first task will likely be to keep the party from splitting after a campaign that has often turned nasty.

The two leaders, Poilivre and Charest, have been trading barbs ever since this contest began in March.

Poilivre accused Charest of being a secret liberal, and Charest, in turn, called his opponent a radical seeking support from criminals associated with the Liberty Convoy.

Both candidates presented the election as a struggle for party identity — with the more moderate Charet on one side and the hard-right and populist Poilivre on the other.

Baterson said fierce leadership campaigns were nothing new. He said he expects people to rally around a new leader to fight a common enemy: Trudeau.

“One thing I have heard from the rank and file of conservative members from coast to coast is a strong determination to come out of this weekend united. There is a strong determination to support the new leader and advocate for the need for change,” Baterson said.

“Once a leader has been elected, our focus should shift to preparing for the election.”

While nationwide polls show the currently leaderless Tories are in a tie with the Liberals – and there are questions about a possible split within the party itself – the Conservative Party’s base is clearly revitalized.

Leadership campaign like no other

The five contenders collectively sold a mind-blowing number of memberships. Poialivre’s campaign claimed that over 300,000 cards were sold during this race.

Of the 678,702 members who were deemed eligible to vote, the party received 437,854 ballots by Tuesday’s deadline – a respectable 65 percent turnout.

That means hundreds of thousands of Canadians were willing to spend $15 for a yearly membership — and went through the sometimes cumbersome process of photocopying acceptable ID and mailing it, along with their ballot, back to party headquarters — to have their say in this leadership race.

These figures are unparalleled in Canadian political history.

More than twice as many votes were cast in this election as in the 2020 election, another fierce leadership election that included two former senior ministers and two well-organized newcomers.

This is more than four times the number of votes cast in the 2004 elections that saw former Prime Minister Stephen Harper elected to the party’s top post.

It’s also significantly more than the roughly 103,000 votes cast in the 2014 Liberal leadership contest, when Trudeau became party leader.

Corey Teneike is a former Harper’s office worker and former campaign manager for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

He said that today’s event would be like a coronation because Poilivre sold out so many new members.

“It won’t be a dramatic event,” Teneike said.

“Obviously, people won’t sit back and wait to see what the outcome will be. They will be waiting to see how Pierre Poillèvre positions himself and the party.”