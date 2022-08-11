A new Canadian coin is dedicated to Oscar Peterson.

Montreal pianist and jazz musician Oscar Peterson has been honored with a commemorative coin released today.

Peterson, who died in 2007, was one of Canada’s most decorated musicians and is remembered as one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time.

The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a $1 commemorative coin honoring Peterson’s “extraordinary talent and enduring musical legacy,” the statement said.

“The whole city is finally realizing that yes, we had the greatest pianist in the world living here in this country. And I am very, very proud that he was my friend,” said Oliver Jones, co-author and close friend. .

Raised in Montreal’s Saint-Henri neighborhood, Peterson began his career playing for the predominantly immigrant and black population of the city’s south side. Although Peterson achieved international recognition within a few years, he always kept in touch with local talent and Canadian artistry.

Oscar Peterson was born in Montreal in 1925. He became an internationally renowned musician and composer, receiving Grammy, Juno and other national and international awards. (Herman Leonard / Herman Leonard Photography LLC)

The coin depicts Peterson playing the piano and musical notes corresponding to his 1962 composition. Hymn to freedom which became the anthem of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Achievement Beyond Faith

Jones says the depiction of Peterson on the coin goes beyond what they imagined.

“Our fathers would never have believed what we have achieved. And what a wonderful feeling it is to see him so honored.” Jones said.

Oliver Jones was a close friend and musical collaborator of Peterson. (Anthony Nerestan/CBC)

Peterson passed away in 2007 after a career of over 60 years. He is remembered as a technical jazz genius who earned his place among the greats.

“As a musician, I don’t think we’ll ever have another person who has an impact on the game who represents an entire country. When we talk about Oscar Peterson, we are talking about the world’s greatest jazz pianist.” Jones said.

Recognition of Peterson’s legacy

The Royal Canadian Mint states that this celebration means a celebration of Canada’s fuller history.

“Our first intention was to celebrate the enormous musical and cultural legacy of Oscar Peterson. But it’s nice to add that we’re celebrating the tremendous history of achievement in Canada’s black community.” said Alex Reeves, spokesman for the Mint.

In 2020, a petition to rename Lionel-Grulks after Peterson gained over 25,000 signatures. In 2021, the city announced that a community plaza named after the musician will be created as part of the redevelopment of McGill College Avenue.

The coin takes Peterson’s memory a step further by declaring his importance on the national stage, making him both the first black Canadian and the first performing artist on a circulating coin.

“Oscar Peterson belongs to Canada,” Reeves said, “his legacy continues and is passed down through the generations.”

The coin will begin circulation next Monday, August 15, when Peterson would have been 97 years old.

