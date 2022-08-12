New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Do you think you have what it takes to be the best mail carrier in town?

Indie British game maker Big Potato Games has teamed up with the United States Postal Service to launch a new board game called USPS: The Great American Mail Race.

The family-friendly game, described in press releases by the companies, challenges players to “work” for the USPS.

It challenges them to prove they are the “best mail carrier” of the bunch.

According to a media release, the goal of the game is to deliver as much mail as possible to the most famously-named American towns, such as Jackpot, Nevada and Wynott, North Carolina.

There are 13 modes of transportation that players can use to complete their “mail route,” including a pony express, a 4×4 truck, a hot air balloon – and even a rocket.

Players score points by sending mail to all four US regions.

Players can win bonus points by collecting postcards, achieving same-day deliveries and hometown pickups – or delivering fragile parcels without air freight.

The game design appears to have a nostalgic flair.

It uses officially licensed USPS logos and artwork and a replica mail collection box stamper that players can use to stamp their delivery slips and track points.

Dean Tempest, CEO and co-founder of Big Potato Games, expressed in a statement that the game reflects the close relationship that the majority of Americans have with their own postal carriers in their neighborhood.

“The United States Postal Service is a beloved federal agency and people have a special relationship with their local neighborhood mail carrier,” Tempest shared with Fox News Digital in a statement.

“We are excited to launch USPS: The Great American Mail Race, which celebrates US Postal employees and more than 245 years of USPS history, while providing families and friends with a first-class game night.”

USPS: The Great American Mail Race is available at Target.

It retails for $34.99.

Every purchase of the game directly supports the United States Postal Service, the companies said in a joint press release.