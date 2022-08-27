New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a report in the science journal Nature on Friday, August 26, 2022, a new species of bird — a small brown bird weighing about half an ounce — has black and yellow bands and a large beak.

The new finding, scientists note, is proof of the importance of observing wild nature in the most remote places on Earth.

The Diego Ramírez Archipelago, on the tip of South America, is geographically isolated — and lacks terrestrial mammal predators and woody plants, the study said.

Quiz! Name that bird! Can you match these cute birds with their correct names?

“These birds move at short distances from ground level and instead of nesting in cavities in trees, they breed in cavities in the ground, reflecting different life histories,” the Nature study said.

According to Reuters, the new bird was found in a treeless area.

One of the researchers, Rodrigo Vásquez, a biologist at the University of Chile, said genetic studies confirmed that the newly discovered species “differs in one mutation from the rest of the classic Rayadito species.” Form and behavior, Reuters noted.

The newly discovered bird has been named Rayadito subartico (Afrastura subantarctica).

A small group of subantarctic islands has a tundra climate – so tree growth there is weakened by bitter temperatures and short growing seasons.

“There were no bushes and no forest species – literally a forest bird could survive in the middle of the ocean,” Ricardo Rozzi, an academic from the University of Magallanes in Chile and the University of North Texas – as well as Cape director of the Horne International Center for Global Change Studies and Biocultural Conservation (CHIC) – told Reuters.

Rozzi also suggested that the species “symbolically … contributes” to information about the obscure Diego Ramirez Islands.

The osprey family of birds drew unexpected attention at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The research lasted for six years.

During that time, scientists captured and measured 13 individual birds on the island.

“Birds in the Diego Ramírez population were significantly heavier and larger (with a longer and broader bill and longer tarsi), but they had a significantly shorter tail,” the study said.

With the finding, the researchers stressed the need to “monitor and preserve this pristine archipelago free of exotic species,” usually brought in by humans from elsewhere — which often prey on native fauna, Reuters reported.

The study emphasized the need to “monitor and conserve this still pristine archipelago free of exotic species.”

According to reports, in 2017 the Chilean government announced the establishment of the Diego Ramirez Islands-Drake Passage Marine Park to protect the Diego Ramirez Islands.

The park covers 140,000 square kilometers of Chile’s southern waters, starting at Cape Horn and extending south to Antarctica within 200 miles of Chile’s exclusive economic zone, Reuters said.

As Nature reports, “Diego Ramírez is the southernmost point on the South American continent. Just 100 km at the time of emergence.” [62 miles] Southwest of Cape Horn on the edge of the continental shelf, it is one of the roughest seas in the world in the northern part of the Drake Passage, separated from it by harsh weather conditions and difficult access from the continent.”

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

An archipelago of small islands, rocks and reefs, “only covers a total area of ​​79 hectares.”

“The strong barrier to dispersal and small size severely limit effective population migration to Diego Ramírez, thus encouraging the emergence of fauna with zoogeographic novelties.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Researchers said bird characteristics indicate winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (or 62 miles per hour) in the area of ​​the Diego Ramirez Islands.

Reuters contributed to the reporting of this story.