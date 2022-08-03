New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

For the second time in seven years, bats have set fire to a Nevada fire station, forcing officials to temporarily close it.

Bats have been flying around the living quarters of a small fire station between Reno and Carson City, and dead bats have been found in a creek where an ambulance is parked, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry said.

Officials managed to get the bats out of the fire station in 2015 but their return has raised health and safety concerns, he said.

Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans, and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, Mayberry said.

Firefighters and rescue personnel based at the 1950s station will be relocated until the bats leave.