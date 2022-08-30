A Navy veteran who just moved to Calgary has been killed in a random, unprovoked attack, police say.

A Navy veteran who had just moved to Calgary was identified as the victim of a random, unprovoked attack in the southeast neighborhood of Inglewood on Saturday.

Edward Brett Davidson, 39, was fatally shot outside his apartment on the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue SE after he ran into a man who police said had weak family ties to another tenant.

According to the Calgary police, the two men never met.

Cory Karl Miklich, also known as Szabo, has been charged with manslaughter, although the Calgary Police Service is considering raising the charge.

After being stabbed, Davidson fell out of the building and lost consciousness.

Good Samaritans tried to help

According to police, employees of the F45 Training fitness center, which occupies a retail space on the ground floor, along with “numerous witnesses” tried to save Davidson’s life.

Davidson died shortly thereafter in the hospital.

Dozens of police officers carefully studied surveillance footage in the area, eventually identifying the suspect. Miklich was arrested the same day.

The accused killer has a long criminal history with more than a dozen convictions for violent crimes in both British Columbia and Alberta.

Wanted on warrant in Vancouver

Court records show that Miklich is also wanted by Vancouver police on warrants issued Aug. 12 when he failed to appear in court on charges of assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Between 2010 and 2018, Miklich was convicted on nine counts, including assault causing bodily harm, assault on a peace officer, and assault. He was also found guilty of felony harassment, making threats, violating probation, and stealing less than $5,000.

The harshest sentence Miklic received was two years in prison in 2018 for assault and assault on a peace officer, but all other sentences were less than five months.

In 2021, Miklich was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after assaulting a man who worked at St. Mary’s University in southeast Calgary. The victim was thrown to the ground and beaten and kicked repeatedly. Miklich was sentenced to seven months for this attack.

Over the past four years in Calgary, Miklich has been convicted of nine assault-related charges, including three convictions for assaulting police officers. His sentences ranged from several days in prison to one year.

St Mary attack suspect arrested: police

In a statement released on Tuesday, the CPS took the rare step of advocating that Miklich be held pending trial.

“It was a tragic, senseless death that should not have happened. The suspect is known to the police and we are actively advocating for him to remain in public safety custody,” the staff sergeant said. Martin Schiavetta.

“To Brett’s family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences and promise that we will do everything we can to bring the accused to justice.”

Victim of a “good soul” with a passion for life

Davidson’s family released a statement detailing their “complete shock and despair” at the senseless murder.

“His infectious smile and big heart will be forever missed,” the family wrote. “Brett’s life revolved around his close-knit family and many friends.”

Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Davidson recently moved to Calgary “in search of new adventures,” according to the family.

(Presented by the Davidson family)

“From his youth as an athlete and coach serving his country in the navy, Brett was a well-traveled man whose kind soul and passion for life was felt everywhere.”

“His open and honest words of wisdom are sure to resonate and encourage those who will live life to the fullest to lead by example and always stand up for what is right.

“Brett’s kind heart, but at the same time competitive nature, has always attracted people to get to know him better. Brett’s love for the outdoors fueled his hobbies and interests, sharing that passion with his family, friends and dog. Recreation in nature was his refuge.”

The police offer victim assistance to all witnesses affected by the murder. Call the Victim Assistance Group at 403-428-8398 or toll free at 1-888-327-7828.

The Calgary Distress Center also offers free crisis counseling and can be contacted at 403-266-4357 or 211.