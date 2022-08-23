A National Archives letter to Trump’s lawyers in May outlined the urgency of investigating the Mar-a-Lago document.

WASHINGTON — Three months before FBI agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, federal officials were privately outlining the urgency of a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents to Trump’s lawyers, according to a May letter from the National. Archives and Records Administration.

In the communication, first disclosed by the conservative media outlet Just the News, the acting archivist briefly dismissed Trump’s efforts to shield the documents from scrutiny and notified the attorney that FBI agents would begin reviewing an initial cache of highly sensitive material recovered from Trump’s Florida property. January.

John Solomon, editor of Just the News, is one of two people Trump appointed on June 19 as his representatives for access to administrative records.

Posted by the National Archives A copy of the letter on its website later Tuesday.

“The FBI and others in the intelligence community have an important national security interest in accessing this material,” Debra Steidel Wall wrote in a May 10 letter to Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran, adding that more than 100 classified documents were initially found. – 15 boxes of documents from Lagos were transferred to the National Archives.

The classified documents, Wall wrote, represent more than 700 pages.

“Some involve higher levels of classification, including special access program material,” she said. “Access to the materials is not only necessary for the purposes of our ongoing criminal investigation, but the executive branch must also assess potential harm as a result of the manner in which these materials were stored and transported and take any necessary remedial action.”

Wall said the Justice Department advised her that “there is no precedent for an assertion of executive privilege by a former president against a sitting president to obtain the latter from the federal government’s NARAP presidential records.”

“It is not necessary for me to determine that there may be circumstances in which a former president can successfully assert executive privilege to prevent an executive branch agency from accessing presidential records for the performance of authorized executive functions,” Wall said. . “The question, in this case, is not close.”

Wall referred to a series of earlier communications with Trump’s lawyers as early as April, but made no mention of Trump’s more recent contentions that he classified material transported to Florida at the end of his administration.

“The May 10 letter from NARA is damning to former President Trump on any level — not the least of which is the lack of any reference to the claim made by Trump’s representatives that he had ‘declassified’ any classified material which was quite. Particularly on point,” the University of Texas Law professor Steve Vladek tweeted Tuesday.

The disclosure of the archivist’s letter comes as Trump’s lawyers seek to halt the examination of a separate cache of classified documents seized from Trump’s estate earlier this month until a special master or third party is appointed to oversee the review.

In the August search, investigators recovered 11 sets of classified documents from the contents of more than 20 boxes at the property, according to a seizure inventory made public earlier this month, which federal authorities disclosed they were investigating. Obstruction of justice and Violation of Espionage Act.